Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – June 12
- Canada-India Trade will grow in the coming years. This was stated by International trade Minister François-Philippe Champagne while talking to Y Media at Canada-India Business Symposium
- Navdeep Bains, Minister of Science, Innovation and Economic Development, who was also present at the event said Canada-India bilateral relationship has great potential for growth.
- The Canada-India Business Symposium saw 150 companies from India participate in it. Business and corporate leaders later joined the ICCC Awards Gala Night where 10 winners were announced.
- Minister of Small Business and Tourism and Government House Leader Bardish Chagger also praised the impact of Indo-Canadian business community at ICCC Awards Gala. Toronto Mayor John Tory, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie and Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti also attended the event. Talking on the occasion Nader Patel, Canadian High Commissioner to India said Canada-India relations stand on strong footing. The issue of a resolution passed by the Ontario government that called the 1984 Sikh riots as ‘genocide’ also came up. India had called it ‘misguided’. Patel said they were just by one provincial parliament and is not endorsed by the federal government. He said in fact the $8 billion trade between the two countries has increased to 30%. Canada has also made a $14 billion investment in India. The number of Indian students coming to Canada also increased in 2016 and in the last five months have seen a 70% growth. Overall the number of Indian students coming to Canada has seen a 200% growth. According to statistics, in 2006, 4,899 students came to Canada while in 2015, 32, 000 students arrived here. Patel said due to Trump, Canada relations with the US are getting affected but are getting closer with India.
- Premier Wynne is meeting with Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie today to discuss development projects.
- Trump has been invited to testify about his interactions with former FBI director Comey. Trump will also present his views in this regard.
- In Panama Corruption Scandal, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will appear before JIT on June 15.
- In wake of the Middle East crisis, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and COAS General Bajwa will visit KSA to reduce diplomatic rift.
- Rahul Gandhi’s kids will be ‘heir apparent’ of Congress Party. This was stated by BJP President Amit Shah on ‘dynasty politics’. He said not only the third but even the fourth generation of Gandhi family will lead the party which is not the case with BJP as anyone can rise.
- Kejriwal has asked Modi government to implement Swaminathan Report on farmers loan waiver and support pricing. He said Modi government has not fulfilled its election promises even after three years of rule and that is why farmers are still committing suicide. Meanwhile, farmer protests continue in MP, Karnatka and Rajasthan.
- The female staff of a pub beat up a molester in Gurgaon. Video of the incident has gone viral.
- Punjab farmers are waiting for debt waiver as the panel is expected to submit its report this week.
- Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the issue of Sikhs in US not feeling safe with Trump.
- Eight JEE toppers are from Tricity – Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.
- In ICC Champions Trophy, India beat South Africa and has reached the semi-final.
- The second ICC Champions Trophy semi-final will be played between India and Bangladesh on Thursday, June 15.
- ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan is playing against Sri Lanka today. Winner will go to semi-final against England.
- Rafael Nadal of Spain has won the French Open title for a record 10th time.
- The ‘game-changing’ Hockey Pro League teams have been announced for 2019.
- Canadian field hockey and cultural club successfully organised its annual tournament.
Posted in: Uncategorized