Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – June 13
Headlines
- A debate was held in Parliament on how to meet environment goals and save jobs. Conservative party leader Andrew Scheer asked Prime Minister Trudeau to explain. Trudeau in his reply asked Scheer if Conservatives have a better suggestion, they can give to the government to tackle both these issues. Scheer said they will present the plan once they come in power. On this Trudeau said the government is committed for environment and jobs.
- MPs grilled top bank executives after allegations made by ex-employees to CBC’s Go Public that they are pressurised to sell bank products whether customers need it or not. Bank executives, however, denied those allegations in front of the finance committee saying they always put customers first and bank employees are not forced to sell anything forcibly. But CBC says over 3000 employees contacted them and informed they are forced to sell.
- Sears Canada has announced they might shut down few stores or sell it altogether. In the last 12 months, the stores’ revenue have come down 15% in the first quarter with losses reaching $144 million.
- A Stats Canada report shows hate crime are increasing in Canada as reported by the police on the basis of race or religion. Hate crimes have increased by 5% and against Muslims it has gone up by 60%. Last year 159 incidents were reported while it was only 99 a year back. A Muslim committee is meeting parliamentarians at the Parliament Hill to talk of this issue. the most hate crimes were recorded against the Jewish community. In 2015 148 cases were reported while in 2016 it has risen to 213. Muslims were the second community. Hate crimes against them have gone up from 99 to 155. Against Catholics 35 crimes were recorded earlier, now it is 55. Hatred for other religions such as Hindus and Sikhs has reduced. In the Not Specified religion category also, hatred has gone down less. The report shows in Alberta most of hate crimes have gone up.
- Demand grows for police inquiry into secret $1.25 million staff fund in Brampton. Many councillors are asking for police inquiry including media and people also. The report was presented by the audit committee recently. Councillor John Sprovieri has also said this issue has made the full administration a joke. people are saying while property taxes have gone up, where was this fund used? Also an amount of $316,000 were given to eight employees. What meritorious job they have done that they were awarded such an amount. Though Brampton Mayor Linda Jeffrey has raised questions saying was it corruption or negligence but she still has not given any orders as yet to probe the matter.
- American administration has said the US visa ban is not against any religion. It is about national security.
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet US President Trump on June 26.
- Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said states will have to bear the cost of farm loan waivers.
- Attorney General Jeff Sessions will appear in front of the Senate committee and talk about the role of fired FBI chief James Comey in getting sacked and if he met any Russian leaders.
- Pakistan media reported that China is annoyed with Pakistan after two of its citizens were killed. The PMO has clarified saying the Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif held several meetings during SCO. Ties between the two countries is standing on strong footing.
- Three gangsters have committed suicide after Punjab police raided their hideout in Haryana.
- Arrested Punjab Police inspector’s game plan was to seize drugs and strike a deal with the smugglers.
- Punjab police busted the interstate drug rackets being run from jails and six were held in this regard.
- In Champions Trophy 2017, the first semi-final will be played between Pakistan and England tomorrow, June 14.
- In Champions Trophy 2017, the second semi-final will be played between India and Bangladesh on Thursday, June 15.
- The ‘game-changing’ Hockey Pro League teams have been announced for 2019.
