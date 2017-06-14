Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – June 14
- Six people have been confirmed dead in Grenfell Tower in West London. About 200 fire fighters and 40 fire engines tried to put the blaze off. Several gurdwaras and mosques have opened their doors to help those in need.
- An Ipsos Reid poll shows almost half of Americans do not know who is Justin Trudeau. He is viewed positively by 31% of Americans and negatively by just 20% while 51% said they are not aware of him. US Citizens were polled mostly about their local politics, but when it came to questions about foreign leaders, Germany’s Angela Merkel was the most recognized by Americans with a 61% name recognition.
- A Stats Canada report shows that Canadian households owe $1.66 in debt for every dollar of disposable income they have but have net worth income of $200,000. According to CHMC, the delinquency rate in Toronto is just 0.12 per cent, and 0.15 per cent in Vancouver, compared to a national average of 0.34 per cent. At the same time, mortgage delinquency rates were above the national average in Prairie cities hit hardest by the slump in resource prices, including Calgary (0.35 per cent), Edmonton (0.52 per cent), Regina (0.47 per cent), and Saskatoon (0.51 per cent). A group of East Coast cities also had above-average mortgage delinquency rates during the fourth quarter: Charlottetown (0.55 per cent), Halifax (0.54 per cent) and Moncton, N.B. (0.71 per cent). Saint John, N.B., had the highest delinquency rate of any Canadian metropolitan area during the quarter, at 0.86 per cent. Guelph, Ont., had the lowest rate of mortgage delinquencies, at just 0.1 per cent. The 0.34 per cent national average delinquency rate for the end of 2016 was little changed from the 0.35 per cent rate observed at the end of 2015 and the end of 2014.
- American Attorney General Jeff Sessions has denied improper meetings with Russia but his dealings with Trump are being questioned.
- Qatar has said they are not given any concrete reasons for being blacklisted. Qatar also said it is ready to address all issues but at the same time have denied allegations of terrorism or interference in any country’s internal affairs.
- Iran has blamed Saudi Arabia for promoting ‘terrorism’ in its borders. It also alleged KSA for the recent terror attack in Iran.
- In the Saudi-Qatar fight: Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s trip bore no results. Even Pakistani COAS General Qamar Bajwa came in trouble as KSA posed a clear question if it is with KSA or Qatar. KSA has already severed all ties with Qatar and Iran. KSA has been giving all aid to Pakistan and has said it hopes the same support from Pakistan.
- In the Panama Papers, JIT has leveled serious allegations against Pakistan government’s departments and seek strict court action. Even Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has been asked to appear in front of court this Saturday.
- Trouble mounts for Sanjay Dutt: Jail again for the actor? The Division Bench of Justice RM Savant and Justice Sadhna Jadhav on Monday asked the Maharashtra government to detail how it assessed good conduct of actor Sanjay Dutt after he was released earlier. The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a former convict Pradeep Bhalekar, who in his petition mentioned how Dutt was let off before his term-end apart from being granted parole every few months. Dutt was earlier sentenced to five years in jail for possession of arms, which were a part of the consignment used in the 1993 blasts. The actor, who was on bail during the trial, had surrendered in May 2013 after the Supreme Court upheld his conviction. Dutt was let out in February 2016, eight months early, on account of his good conduct while in Pune’s Yerwada prison.
- Arrested Punjab Police inspector, Inderjit Singh has admitted to having links with drug smugglers.
- Akal Takht has ordered SGPC to stay away from political protests.
- In World Hockey League matches on June 15, in Group A, South Korea will play against Argentina, and England faces China. In Group B, India will take on Scotland, and Netherlands face Pakistan.
