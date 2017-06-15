Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – June 15
- Brampton councillors have brought forward a motion that could trigger a police investigation in a secret $1.25-million staff bonus to determine if laws were broken. Regional Councillor Martin Medeiros has tabled a notice of motion. His motion, seconded by Councillor Gurpreet Dhillon has also called for a probe into secretive discretionary and non-discretionary salaries granted to city employees — including bonuses for “favouritism” — between January 1, 2009, and May 14, 2014 and “whether this program contravened the Municipal Act.”
- Three people have been killed in a Hamilton house fire but cause of this fire is not known.
- London fire death toll has reaches 17. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Theresa May has ordered inquiry into London inferno.
- In the China nursery explosion, seven people have died and 59 got injured.
- Robert Mueller is investigating Donald Trump for possible obstruction of justice.
- Qatar has signed a $12 billion deal to buy F-15 jets from the US.
- Trump has picked up the wealthy fundraiser Kelly Knight Craft as ambassador to Canada.
- Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz is being questioned by JIT in the ongoing Panama Papers case.
- PTI chief Imran Khan has submitted details of money sent by Jemima Khan before the Supreme Court.
- Indian and Pakistani armies are consistently clashing on LoC. Pakistan has welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin`s offer to resolve Delhi-Islamabad tensions.
- the Sikh community in England is helping London blaze survivors.
- Ten pilgrims from Punjab have been killed in Himachal accident.
- There is no stay on cattle slaughter ban but the Indian Supreme Court seeks government explanation on this issue.
- Indian equity markets slipped on US Fed rate hike.
- Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder has ordered vigilance probe into Abohar land ‘usurpation’.
- Once again there was pandemonium in Punjab Assembly and so house was adjourned for the day.
- Eminent Punjabi writer Ajmer Singh Aulakh passed away at his Mansa house today.
- Two more Madhya Pradesh farmers have committed suicide as their protests continue.
- In ICC Champions Trophy, Bangladesh has scored 264/7 against India.
