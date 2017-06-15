Y Media- The biggest South Asian Media House|Friday, June 16, 2017
You are here: Home » Uncategorized » Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – June 15
  • Follow Us!

Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – June 15 

Posted: 11:17 am, June 15, 2017 by admin
COURTESY : IANS
COURTESY : IANS
  1. Brampton councillors have brought forward a motion that could trigger a police investigation in a secret $1.25-million staff bonus to determine if laws were broken. Regional Councillor Martin Medeiros has tabled a notice of motion. His motion, seconded by Councillor Gurpreet Dhillon has also called for a probe into secretive discretionary and non-discretionary salaries granted to city employees — including bonuses for “favouritism” — between January 1, 2009, and May 14, 2014 and “whether this program contravened the Municipal Act.”
  2. Three people have been killed in a Hamilton house fire but cause of this fire is not known.
  3. London fire death toll has reaches 17. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Theresa May has ordered inquiry into London inferno.
  4. In the China nursery explosion, seven people have died and 59 got injured.
  5. Robert Mueller is investigating Donald Trump for possible obstruction of justice.
  6. Qatar has signed a $12 billion deal to buy F-15 jets from the US.
  7. Trump has picked up the wealthy fundraiser Kelly Knight Craft as ambassador to Canada.
  8. Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz is being questioned by JIT in the ongoing Panama Papers case.
  9. PTI chief Imran Khan has submitted details of money sent by Jemima Khan before the Supreme Court.
  10. Indian and Pakistani armies are consistently clashing on LoC. Pakistan has welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin`s offer to resolve Delhi-Islamabad tensions.
  11. the Sikh community in England is helping London blaze survivors.
  12. Ten pilgrims from Punjab have been killed in Himachal accident.
  13. There is no stay on cattle slaughter ban but the Indian Supreme Court seeks government explanation on this issue.
  14. Indian equity markets slipped on US Fed rate hike.
  15. Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder has ordered vigilance probe into Abohar land ‘usurpation’.
  16. Once again there was pandemonium in Punjab Assembly and so house was adjourned for the day.
  17. Eminent Punjabi writer Ajmer Singh Aulakh passed away at his Mansa house today.
  18. Two more Madhya Pradesh farmers have committed suicide as their protests continue.
  19. In ICC Champions Trophy, Bangladesh has scored 264/7 against India.

Related posts:

Posted in:  Uncategorized