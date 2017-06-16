Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – June 16
- Trudeau will hold a meeting with the Prime Minister of Belgium, Charles Michel today and discuss matters of mutual interest.
- Trudeau has announced over $1B in federal funding for Ottawa’s light rail project phase 2. Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi was also present on the occasion who said the project will reduce green house gases and traffic congestion.
- Ontario will give over $100 million as compensate to teachers and education workers for violating their rights. Deals have so far been struck to pay the Canadian Union of Public Employees, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation and the Ontario Public Service Employees Union. A judge ruled last year that the government substantially interfered with meaningful collective bargaining in 2012 legislation that imposed contracts on teachers and education workers.
- Trump will announce his Cuba policy soon and place some travel restrictions but does not intend scrape all clauses singed by former president Obama.
- In UK tower blaze, initial investigation shows it was not deliberate. But 30 people have died and many are still missing.
- Russia has claimed it has killed Isis leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi in the May 28 air strikes along with other senior leaders. It also claimed of killing in Raqqa and other areas, about 30 mid level leaders and 300 fighters.
- JIT earlier accused of some departments’ interference in their working, an allegation denied by them adding they are ready to cooperate.
- Pakiatan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif owns PRs1.62 billion assets while Imran Khan Rs1.4 billion as ECP releases asset details of parliamentarians.
- In Anantnag, J&K in a militant ambush, SHO Feroz Ahmed has been killed.
- Switzerland has ratified its automatic exchange of financial account information with India and 40 other countries to facilitate sharing of details about suspected black money. The Swiss Federal Council said the implementation is planned for 2018 and the first set of data should be exchanged in 2019. The council will soon notify the Indian government about the exact date about it. The issue of black money has been a matter of great debate in India and Switzerland has been long perceived as one of the safest havens for the illicit wealth stashed abroad by Indians.
- India’s Income Tax department has said at national level it has gathered 26% more tax but not sure if demonitisation affected it or not. Most of the recoveries were made in Mumbai that have increased to 148% followed by Delhi.
- The Indian government has made Aadhaar card mandatory for opening bank accounts and for financial transactions of IRs 50,000 and above. Some of the reasons the government has made this mandatory is to promote digital transactions and target black money.
- AAP legislator Sukhpal Singh Khaira was suspended from the Punjab assembly for the rest of the budget session after he uploaded a four-minute video of the ruckus in the House after the Akalis disrupted proceedings over farm debt waiver. Khaira had said in the video: “The Punjab assembly has been reduced to worse than a pendu (village) panchayat by the Akalis and the Congress. Here is a live coverage of the drama in the House. Take a look. You can see Aam Aadmi Party sitting silently on benches, while Akali and Congress MLAs are arguing sitting on the floor. What did the Akalis do for farmers during their 10-year rule?”
- Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has said farmers loans will be waived off but opposition is not letting them work in Vidhan Sabha as they know Congress government will fulfill all its promises.
- The debate is on if KPS Gill should be honoured or not as on this issue SAD and AAP walked out of the house. Congress’ Ravnit Bittu said it is because of Gill the demand for Khalistan and terrorism ended and so he must be honoured. He said the badals once also asked Gill for safety, so it is clear double standards.
- In today’s HWL matches, Korea lost against Argentina 1-2 arg. India won against Scotland 4-1. Holland defeated Pakistan 4-0 while England won against China 2-0. Now on Sunday, June 18 India will take on Pakistan. These matches will determine which teams qualify for the World Cups and Olympics.
- In the ICC Champions Trophy, on Sunday 18, India takes on Pakistan. The match will start at 5:30am. Pakistan’s fast bowler Mohammed Aamir who could not play in the semi-finals, will be seen in the final match.
- Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli has appreciated Pakistan team saying they made a great turnaround.
- Pakistan cricket team captain, Sarfraz has said no one had any hopes from the team as it stands at the 8th position. But after losing to India, it came back in the game and the nation should be proud of their achievement.
