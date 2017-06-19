Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – June 19
- Food prices in Canada can go up including meat, a report shows.
- Parm Gill has won nomination from PC Milton, Ontario. At federal level earlier, he contested at the Brampton-Springdale seat. After winning nomination Gill thanked community members for their support.
- A Sikh man was arrested and handcuffed for carrying kirpan in the US outside a grocery store. But Police left him after initial investigation without any charges. Awareness about Amritthari Sikhs in society is being raised.
- Over 60 people have been killed in forest fires in Portugal.
- In London, a man, 48 mowed a van while Muslims were coming out of a mosque last night after prayers. One person has died while 10 have injured. Prime Minister Theresa May, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Metropolitan police chief have condemned the attack. Khan has said people in Londo live in harmony and these are isolated events but security will be increased outside major mosques.
- Twelve people have died in a Taliban attack on Afghan police.
- The Supreme Court of Pakistan overseeing implementation of the Panama case verdict has said the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) chairman was facing allegations of tampering records related to the Sharif family money trail, directing the Federal Investigation Agency to probe the charges. The three-member special bench held proceedings over the government’s response to the Panama case JIT charges that its probe is being impeded by certain official quarters.
- The NDA government has announced the current Bihar governor, Ram Nath Kovind. This was announced by Amit Shah after BJP held its parliamentary board meeting. BJP has said Kovind is a farmer’s son, has a humble background but has a thorough knowledge about constitution. BJP also met with Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh also and informed them of this decision. Shiv Sena, however is not very happy about this decision saying BJP has tried to make Dalits happy once again with this decision.
- Over the weekend, Pakistan beat India by 180 Runs to lift the ICC 2017 Champions Trophy. Cricket fraternity has congratulated Pakistan on this victory.
- Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfaraz said during a press conference: “When we arrived here, we were ranked the eighth team and now we are champions.”
- During a press conference, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli congratulated Pakistan team and mentioned: “When Hardik batted we thought things could change.”
- Hockey World League Semi-Final 2017: India thrash Pakistan 7-1 in the third straight win.
- India has been confirmed a quarterfinal berth in the tournament with nine points from three wins by defeating Scotland, Canada and Pakistan.
- Super Singh is doing well at the box office.
- Raabta is picking up slowly at the box office.
