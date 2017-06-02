Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – June 2
- US President Trump has withdrawn the US from Paris climate accord under his slogan Make America Great Again and targeted India. He said withdrawing from the Paris Accord would cost the US nearly 2.7 million jobs cuts by 2025. He also claimed ‘billions and billions and billions’ of foreign aid is given to India. The total foreign aid to India in 2015 was only $3.1 billion, with US aid to India only around $100 million. These figures are further expected to drop down to $34 million in 2018. In return India buys $100 million worth of California almonds alone every year, besides billions in armaments. India receives more foreign investment and remittances than foreign aid. Meanwhile, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the USA on June 26-27 but critics are not sure what will Trump and Modi talk about face-to-face after these new developments.
- After Trump’s announcement, Trudeau said: “We are deeply disappointed as the US has decided to withdraw from Paris Agreement.”
- French President Macron has told Trump: “Let’s make our planet great again.”
- Russian President Vladmir Putin has praised Trump saying he is simple and direct and that is why he likes him.
- Top US executives such as Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg have slammed Trump’s withdrawal from Paris accord saying it is bad for environment. Meanwhile, 60 US mayors have pledged to adopt Paris Agreement goals.
- Basement Apartments is the topic of debate in Brampton as new laws have been introduced, Councillor Gurpreet Dhillon has also talked about the issue on his twitter account. As houses are becoming overcrowded, more cars are on the roads and near schools that is creating traffic congestion. But as there is a crisis in affordable housing, people indulge in illegal dwellings. New laws will prevent these and ensure safety of residents. Those not following the city’s laws, can invite raids that are being considered currently.
- A total of 34 bodies were found in a Philippines casino after a shooting attack. The gunman was also shot dead by security forces.
- A Pakistani boy who was seeking treatment in India has been granted a three-month visa on the directions of India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. The boy has heart complications and will undergo a heart surgery in Apollo hospital. In 2015 also a Pakistani child received an emergency liver transplant treatment in India.
- AAP has said Kejriwal and his ministers will be available on weekdays to meet people without appointment to resolve their issues.
- AAP has claimed that demonetisation served as the biggest contributor to fall in GDP.
- The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will not allow its players and coaches to feature in Afghanistan’s domestic Twenty20 league next month following a breakdown in relations between the two countries after the recent Kabul blast. The Afghanistan Cricket Board cancelled all proposed fixtures between the countries, saying “no agreement of friendly matches is possible between both parties.” The PCB responded by denying permission to its cricketers such as Babar Azam, Umar Akmal and Kamran Akmal to play in the T20 tournament despite being picked by franchises at last week’s auction. PCB said in a statement: “The PCB announces that none of the players and officials (coaches) contracted to Afghanistan T20 league would be issued NOCs (no-objection certificates). No Pakistani player or official can feature in the league.” Some Pakistani cricketers have also slammed the Afghan government’s stance as the Afghan team has been trained by the Pakistanis. The fifth edition of the six-team Shpageeza Cricket League begins in Kabul on July 18.
- In the ICC Champions Trophy, New Zealand has made 291/10 against Australia. The match was reduced to 46 overs after the game was hit by rain.
- In ICC Champions Trophy, India will Pakistan on June 4. Commenting on the upcoming match Pakistan Captain Sarfraz has said there is no pressure.
- In the Three-nation Hockey Tournament, India takes on Belgium today.
