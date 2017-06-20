Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – June 20
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. Both welcomed growing commercial links in sectors such as agriculture, education and clean technology. Both leaders also discussed continued cooperation on countering global terrorism. Modi and Trudeau will meet at the upcoming G20 Leaders Summit in Hamburg, Germany.
- A 29-year-old Quebec man, Ismael Habib has been found guilty because he was trying to join ISIS. Habib was arrested in February 2016. During the trial, it was revealed that Habib told an undercover RCMP officer that it was his duty to fight jihad alongside ISIS in Syria.
- According to legal experts this case is a major test of Canada’s anti-terrorism laws. Habib is the first adult going on trial on charges of attempting to leave Canada to participate in terrorist activities under a section of the Anti-terrorism Act enacted by the previous Harper government in 2013.
- One in every two Canadians can be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, and one in four Canadians will die from it, a Canadian Cancer Society report predicts. In 2017, an estimated 206,200 Canadians will be diagnosed with some form of cancer and an estimated 80,800 die due to it. Despite these projection, cancer mortality rates have declined since their peak in 1988. Over the past three decades, deaths due to cancer have fallen by more than 30 per cent among men and by about 17 per cent among women.
- A woman was captured on video where she was seen shouting that she would only see a white doctor at Mississauga clinic. The drama took an ugly turn and police was called in.
- India-Afghanistan direct air freight route has been established. India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has congratulated both sides. Meanwhile, the first flight has landed in Afghanistan.
- Trump is seen hardening line towards Pakistan after the Afghan war. According to a Reuters report as Pakistan-based terrorist group are attacking in India and Afghanistan, USA is looking at options. The USA has said it raised its concerns and held several discussions with the Pakistani leadership but all in vain.
- The federal government seems focused on influencing public opinion through the media rather than presenting a solid case on its apprehensions regarding the Panamagate probe in court, Supreme Court judges remarked today. Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan — who heads a three-member special bench of the Supreme Court implementing the Panama Papers case verdict — has said the JIT is working on the directives of the SC. Therefore, any concerns regarding its functioning should be addressed directly to the court instead of being spread through media. He clarified that the court wants its proceedings to reach the people, not rumours, saying there is no point in circulating baseless information in media.
- Lockheed Martin has teamed up with Tata to make F-16 Fighters in India.
- It was budget day in Punjab today. Finance minister Manpreet Badal presented a budget of IRs1.18 lakh crore for the financial year 2017-18. Presenting his maiden budget as a part of the Capt Amarinder Singh government, Badal said Punjab’s outstanding debt will be IRs1.95 lakh crore by the end of the financial year. He earmarked IRs1,500 crore for waiving crop loans of distressed farmers. On Monday, the government announced a total waiver of crop loans up to IRs2 lakh of small and marginal farmers (owning up to five acres) and a flat IRs2 lakh relief for all marginal farmers irrespective of the loan amount.
- According to media reports Anil Kumble has stepped down as coach of Indian cricket team.
- Champions Trophy in India in 2021 could be scrapped in favour of T-20 World Cup every two year.
- In World Hockey League, India lost against Holland 1-3.
- Filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani has informed no NOC is required from the Gandhi family for Bhandarkar’s emergency film.
Related posts:
Posted in: Uncategorized