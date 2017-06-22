Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – June 22
- Sears Canada is seeking shelter under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act to restructure its business. It has filed an application to the Ontario Court of Justice in this regard. Sears Canada has 95 full-line department stores, 26 home stores, and 14 outlet stores, according to its 2016 annual report. It also has 69 Hometown stores and 62 Sears Travel offices.
- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will take a 38.39% stake in mortgage lender Home Capital and provide $2B credit line to it.
- Stephen Hawking urges sending astronauts to moon and Mars saying humans need to leave earth.
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in GTA today. He met with the Chairman and CEO of General Motors, Mary Barra at GM Canadian Technical Centre, Markham Campus. He will later help prepare food baskets for Project Ramadan at the Muslim Welfare Centre in Scarborough.
- Amor Fatouhi, a Canadian, has been arrested in USA for stabbing an airport police officer at the Bishop International Airport in Michigan. Fatouhi is a driver and originally from Tunisia. He was living in Montreal and entered USA in legally.
- According to Treb report home prices in GTA down by 6.4% in two weeks between from June 1 to 14 with sales down about 50% from last year. An average home was sold for $808,847 which is down from the average of $863,910 in May. The price declined by 6.2% from April to May.
- Demand of Councillors’ Martin Medeiros and Gurpreet Dhillon who requested police investigation, has been passed. Dhillon is happy saying it will lead to transparency. Brampton Mayor Linda Jeffrey is also in favour of the investigation.
- About 29 people have died in Afghanistan suicide bomb that took place outside a bank. No one has yet taken responsibility of this attack.
- Kulbhushan Yadav has filed a mercy petition with Pakistan’s army chief General Bajwa.
- Pakistan’s representative in United Nations Maliha Lodhi has said her country is not attacking Afghanistan as mentioned by that country that Islamabad has waged undeclared war against them. She said the two major military operations are trying to end terrorism in Pakistan. Lodhi added still two million refugees are residing in Pakistan and instead of being thankful, Afghanistan is levelling false allegations against it.
- Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria has drone attacks are assault on its sovereignty. He said though the Iranian drones has been shot down by Pakistan Air Force but it will not be tolerated. But Zakaria avoided replying on Trump’s tough stance against Pakistan.
- Ravita Meghwar’s parents have told the Sindh High Court Circuit Bench, Hyderabad alleging she was abducted by men from the Syed community of Wanharo village near Nagarparkar, Thar and forcibly converted to Islam. But Ravita in a written statement has said she wants to live with her husband. She denied being abducted or forced to convert, saying she is in love with Nawaz Shah, 36 and maintained her parents’ claims were false. Her parents said she is 15-year-old and cannot decide to marry though on marriage certificate she is mentioned as an 18-year-old.
- Isis has destroyed a 840-year-old Grand Mosque in Iraq. Isis flag id flying there now.
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach USA on June 25. India wants 22 drones from America.
- International Day of Yoga celebrated across the world and at the United Nations.
- Where are anti-Government elements in Afghanistan getting weapons, explosives, training and funding from? India asks at the UN.
- In Panama Papers scandal, PPP’s Rehman Malik has said he does not have any deal with Nawaz Sharif.
- Opposition for President in India: 16 of 17 political parties will field a joint candidate.
- Speaker suspends AAP and LIP MLAs for disrupting proceedings. They were taken out of the House by marshals.
- Punjab’s growth rate is below all-India average and trails behind Haryana, Bihar, and Goa. Punjab’s growth rate was as low as 4.2% against 7.5% at all-India level in 2014-15. Average growth recorded by Goa (10.68%), Bihar (10.08%), Gujarat (9.7%), Madhya Pradesh (8.54%), Haryana (8.3%), Maharashtra (7.71%) and Tamil Nadu (7.66%). Per capita income in Punjab is down to the seventh position.
- In the second quarter final of FIH, Malaysia won against India 3-2. Earlier Pakistan lose to Argentina 1-3.
Related posts:
Posted in: Uncategorized