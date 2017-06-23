Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – June 23
- Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen is in Brampton today and discussing Bill C-6.
- The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1.3% on a year-over-year basis in May, following a 1.6% gain in April. Excluding food and energy, the CPI was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis in May, after posting a 1.5% increase in April.
- Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US starting this Sunday, two senior American Congressmen have introduced a bipartisan bill that seeks USA to cut ties with Pakistan. Republican Ted Poe and Democrat Rick Nolan today introduced the bill for revoking Pakistan’s Major Non-NATO Ally or MNNA status and make “a clean break” from the country that they said had “harboured terrorists” and had “little in the way of being accountable for the money given for fighting, eradicating these groups.” The proposal came just two days before PM Modi will arrive in Washington for extensive talks with President Donald Trump that could prominently feature terrorism and relations in South Asia as well. Mr Poe said: “Pakistan must be held accountable for the American blood on its hands. From harbouring Osama bin laden to backing the Taliban, Pakistan has stubbornly refused to go after, in any meaningful way, terrorists that actively seek to harm opposing ideologies. We must make a clean break with Pakistan, but at the very least, we should stop providing them the eligibility to obtain our own sophisticated weaponry.”
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Trump on Sunday and are expected to discuss trade, terror and aid to Pakistan. Meanwhile, USA has sanctioned sale of drones to India.
- Indian-Americans are preparing to welcome Modi. Modi during this visit will be meeting American CEOs.
- Russia’s Foreign Ministry has they are certain Isis leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead. A new statement carried by RIA news agency yesterday endorsed Moscow’s claim last week that its forces may have killed the Islamist leader. Baghdadi was hiding in the region around the Syria-Iraq border, moving frequently and avoiding telecommunications to evade detection. But according to the Russian foreign ministry, the strike in which he was allegedly killed took place by May end.
- Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies have put forward 13 demands to Qatar, including it closes Al-Jazeera, as the price for lifting a two-week trade and diplomatic embargo of the country to end the Gulf’s worst diplomatic dispute in decades. The Saudi-led alliance regards al-Jazeera, the most widely watched broadcaster in the Arab world, as a propaganda tool for Islamists that also undermines support for their governments. They have also said Qatar must cut ties with Iran and close a Turkish military base, severing ties with terrorist organisations, and ending what the list describes as “interference in sovereign countries’ internal affairs.”
- At least 25 people have died and over 100 injured after two subsequent explosions hit a densely populated area of Kurram Agency’s Parachinar city today, Sabir Hussain, the medical superintendent (MS) of the District General Hospital, Parachinar, has informed. The MS has appealed for help saying the hospital is not equipped to handle the large number of casualties. This is the second major bombing incident reported in the country on the same day. Earlier on at least 13 people ─ including seven policeman ─ lost their lives, while 19 others were injured in a suicide blast that shook Shuhada Chowk in Quetta’s Gulistan Road area.
- Babar Awan has left PPP after being associated with the party for 21 years. He has joined PTI.
- A single-judge bench of the Sindh High Court’s Hyderabad circuit today allowed Ravita Meghwar to live with her husband. According to Advocate Ali Palh, the counsel for the intervener in the case, Justice Panhwar heard Gulnaz Shah, who had converted to Islam from Hinduism and married Nawaz Ali Shah in Samaro this month, in his chamber before passing the judgement.
- Pakistan has imposed a ban on all political and religious activities by Lal Masjid’s Shuhada Foundation, declaring it an “unregistered entity” in Islamabad. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad had received an application for a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Shuhada Foundation for a ceremony to be held in remembrance of the ‘martyrs’ of the military crackdown on Lal Masjid and Jamia Hafsa on July 7.
- Pakistan attaches importance to its relationship with the US: Pak Foreign Office
- ISRO rocket lifts off with Cartosat and 30 other satellites.
- Forces on alert in Pathankot and Gurdaspur as intelligence says four terrorists have intruded Punjab.
- In the first ODI, India is facing West Indies today.
- Hockey World League – Saturday, June 24 Schedule: 5-8th Position – India vs Pakistan and Canada vs China; Semi-finals – Argentina Vs Malaysia , England Vs Holland
- Salman Khan’s Tubelight has released today. Tickets can be bought on www.Southasiandaily.com
