Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – June 6
- New Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and PM Trudeau face-off was seen for the first time in Parliament during question period.
- Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship announced changes in immigration policies. He said more points will be given to applicants with French language skills. Also preference will be given to those with siblings under express entry.
- Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland will unveil Canada’s Foreign Policy today. Eyes will be on Canada’s policies towards Russia, China, and the US under Trump. Chrystia Freeland is from Ukraine and was an activist once. Relations with India after the Khalistan issue will also be looked at.
- Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will announce Defence Policy Review tomorrow. During his recent visit to India, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh refused to meet him calling him a Khalistani sympathiser while centre rolled out red carpet. Thus relations with India will be closely monitored in the new defence policy.
- Brampton Guardian has revealed a $1.25 million funds scandal at Brampton City Hall questioned. According to that report between 2009-2014 huge bonuses were given but did the council approve of it? Brampton Mayor Linda Jeffrey has also shown concerns saying was it negligence or corruption.
- In the call certre scam in US, five South Asians have pleaded guilty that includes four Indians and one Pakistani. The money thus looted from the Americans were mostly sent to India. Same is being done in Canada where people were given fake calls from Revenue Canada or immigration department.
- In the UK terror attack, a third attacker has been identified as 22-year-old Morrocan Italian, Youssef Zaghba.
- The family of Khurram Butt, involved in the recent London attack who was originally from Pakistan, has been questioned by the security agencies. Plain clothes officers burst into the restaurant and raided Khuram Butt’s family restaurant in Jhelum Pakistan. Dozens of officers also searched a restaurant that is thought to belong to Nasir Dar, a local businessman who is Butt’s uncle. Dar said Butt went to UK when only seven and though he has brought a bad name to the family but was radicalised in UK not in Pakistan. He condemn Butt for his wrong ideology. Butt was also seen the documentary The Jihadis Next Door, and on the radar of Mi5.
- On the occasion of Operation Bluestar anniversary, protests were held against Akal Takht Jathedar.
- Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has warned that SYL canal row will become a national problem and militancy may return if verdict goes against Punjab.
- APP leader HS Phoolka has said it has been 33 years since Darbar Sahib was of attacked but the SGPC still has not been able to bring back rare manuscripts taken away by army from Sikh Reference Library.
- In ICC Champions Trophy, England has scored 310/10 against New Zealand that is batting currently.
- Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon promoted their upcoming movie, Raabta on The Kapil Sharma Show.
- Anupam Kher will play the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in a movie.
