Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – June 7
- Former US President Obama visited Montreal yesterday and met Prime Minister Trudeau. Over 6,000 people listened to this lecture where he talked about democracy.
- New Conservative leader Andrew Scheer questioned Prime Minister Trudeau on security and taxes in the parliament yesterday. He asked amid terror attacks across the globe, Canada has no tools to fight against those. he also said instead of concentrating on Trump, how will the country fight against terrorism. He also criticised the government policy of stepping back from ISIS fight in Iraq. Trudeau while replying said the government understands its responsibility and will resolve issues raised.
- Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will announce Defence Policy Review today at 12:30pm. The Liberal party will present a white paper after 20 years. Sajjan took 14 months to understand what would be the future of military.
- A school bus rolled over in GTA after hitting a SUV. Children have been taken to the hospital.
- Canadian High Commissioner to India Nader Patel has brought over 100 company representatives from India to Toronto for the ICCC Canada-India Business symposium.
- A Brampton school teacher, 45 has been arrested for sexual exploitation.
- Twin attacks have rocked Iran in which 12 have been killed and 42 injured. Isis has taken responsibility for the attacks. Iran’s interior ministry has said all attackers were dressed as women. The targets were Iran’s parliament and mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in Tehran.
- Myanmar plane carrying 120 people crashed. Fifteen people have survived while 105 have died.
- A 97-page Pentagon report presented to the Congress says China-India border tension remains despite growing economic ties. It also says a new US strategy is required to ensure terrorists never retake Afghanistan and bases in Pakistan and China can increase in the coming days. It is being demanded that defence spending should increase.
- An army major and four militants have been killed in Nagaland.
- In Champions Trophy cricket, Pakistan faces South Africa today.
- In Champions Trophy cricket, India will play against Sri Lanka tomorrow.
- Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon are promoting their upcoming movie, Raabta across India.
