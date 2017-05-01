Southasian PULSE radio headlines – May 1
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Kathleen Wayne, and Mayor John Tory joined Khalsa Day Parade in Toronto Downtown over the weekend that eneded on Nathan Phillips Square. The parade was also attended by Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen and Peel Police Board Chair Amrik Ahluwalia along with other MPs.
- Conservative MP Erin O’Toole wants Harjit Sajjan to resign after false claim in India in regards to his comments on Operation Medusa where Sajjan said he was the architect of that operation. Sajjan has apologised but it being demanded that he should resign. Erin O’Toole is also running for the Conservative party leadership. Craig Scott of NDP has also called Sajjan’s comments irresponsible. As the House of Commons resumes its session today, it will be heard what Sajjan has to say.
- Khalistani elements in Canada have publicly threatened Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh in a video that has gone viral. the event took place in Surrey during Nagar Kirtan. India has protested on this. Raveen Thukral, Media Adviser to Capt Amarinder Singh has said these elements do not want peace in Punjab and so they have no place in the state. The Surrey man was talking about the chief minister who refused to meet Sajjan.
- North Korea has annoucned to continue its nuclear pragramme though USA and China have shown concerns and asked to stop its march ahead.
- Earthquakes measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale shook parts of southwestern Yukon and northern British Columbia early today.
- India and Turkey have signed three agreements as Turk President Erdogan is in India. He was welcomed by the Indian President Pranab Mukherjee and met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- India has alleged Pakistan Army has mutilated bodies of two Indian soldiers. Pakistan however has denied allegations.
- Four policemen were killed in Kashmir when militants attacked on a bank van. This also included two bank officials. Hizbul Mujahideen took responsibility for this attack.
- Two people were killed in Assam over suspected cow theft.
- AAP leader Amanatullah Khan has said alleged that Kumar Vishwas is trying to break the party with the help of BJP. Khan said: “Kumar Vishwas is trying to usurp the AAP and break the AAP. He is calling MLAs to his residence and saying that he should be made the party convener. Or else, they (MLAs) can join the BJP which is ready to pay IRs30 crore to each MLA. I think this is happening at the behest of the BJP. It has deployed four MLAs to take AAP legislators to Kumar Vishwas’ house. But Kejriwal has rubbished all allegations saying: “Kumar is my younger brother. Some people are trying to create a rift between us. Such people are enemies of the party. They better mend their ways. No one can separate us.” Meanwhile, some party members are asking Khan to explain his allegations.
- Delhi Police have registered a case on a complaint by a BJP MP K C Patel that he was honey-trapped by a woman who drugged him and shot obscene videos to gain from him IRs 5 crore. Patel is an MP from Gujarat’s Valsad. Recently one woman approached a city court saying Patel has been raping her and so the police have launched an investigation. But Patel has claimed he was drugged while she shot obscene videos and photos. Mukesh Kumar Meena, special commissioner of police, New Delhi range, said though it is a sensitive matter but proper action will be taken.
- Haryana government has set it will set up a university named after Guru Gobind Singh.
- Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has said his government has broken the back of drug syndicates in Punjab. But media has said not much difference has been made. Capt expalined that about 1400 people have been arrested in this regard but big fish still need to be caught though their supply line has been destroyed. Media has said that due to these restrictions drug prices have gone up. Capt said if drug prices are 60% up, it shows how difficult it is to get drugs in Punjab.
- In IPL 10, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore team is almost out of playoffs as Mumbai Indians wins by five wickets against them this morning.
- In IPL 10 Delhi Daredevils is almost out while Gujarat Lions and Kings XI Punjab are struggling to reach playoffs.
- In IPL 10, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians are strong while Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rising Pune Supergiants are fighting hard to make it to playoffs.
- In the second Test between Pakistan and West Indies, Roston Chase’s century (131) led to the team’s recovery as six wickets were down on 154. Captain Holder also gave good performance. West Indies was all out on 312. Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir took three wickets, Abbas took four while Yasir and Shadab took one wicket each.
- Six teams are playing in Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament including India. In its first match India beat New Zealand 3-0. Earlier India drew with England 2-2.
