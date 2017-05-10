Southasian Pulse radio headlines – May 10
- In BC Elections, Liberals will form a minority government as out of the 87 seats, the Liberals won 43 seats, just one short to get majority. NDP won 41 seats while the Green party won three. Thus the balance of power is with the Green party. BC’s current premier Christy Clark has said her party has won popular vote. NDP leader said though the province waited for 16 years for a change, but is ready to wait for a bit more.
- Jagmeet Singh might bid for the Federal NDP leadership race. The announcement is expected on coming Monday in Brampton. Current contenders include BC MP Peter Julian, Ontario MP Charlie Angus, Manitoba MP Niki Ashton and Quebec MP Guy Caron. Jagmeet will be the fifth one.
- Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey. Trump said both parties will thank him for this action. Media is asking if Comey has been sacked amid his investigation of Russian links with Trump. The Democrats have connected this to Richard Nixon’s Saturday Night Massacre. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Levrov is reaching USA and will meet Trump.
- A Punjabi taxi driver, Gurmakh Singh, 46 will be deported to India after two decades that has saddened his family. Gurmukh Singh, who is married to an American citizen and has two US-born daughters, was taken into custody on Monday by federal agents after failing to get a stay in his case. The action was taken by the US authorities because he failed to get a stay in his case. Singh said he pays all taxes and has no criminal case against him.
- Imran Khan has said it will take legal action against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. His party has alleged that Nawaz Sharif took money from Osama bin Laden for jihad in Kashmir and Afghanistan. This thing was also mentioned in a book, Shaheed-e-Aman written by Shabana Khalid, an ISI officer’s wife. Her husband Khalid was killed by Taliban. The book mentioned Sharif taking $15m for jihad in Kashmir and Afghanistan. PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said the party is filing a petition in Supreme Court against the prime minister. Earlier Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had said legal action will be taken against Khan said for alleging he was offered a big amount to stay quiet in the Panama Papers case.
- Advisor to Pakistani Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz has said Pakistan has brotherly ties with Iran and so will settle border problems with it amicably. The Iranian army chief had threatened to carry out cross border raids in Pakistan if terrorist outfits were not controlled. On Iran’s concerns Aziz said operational Committees would be set up to monitor human trafficking, militancy and smuggling. Also recently Afghan forces killed over a dozen Pakistani civilians in cross border shelling. In reply Pakistan military claimed to have killed 50 Afghan but was denied by that country saying only two soldiers were killed and eight were injured. Talking on this issue Sartaj Aziz said problems at the Pak-Afghan border near Chaman, will be taken care of also. Earlier, speaking at a seminar Aziz called on Afghanistan to check cross border movement of terrorists and asked Kabul to take action against TTP operating from the Afghan soil.
- Pakistan Army has withdrawn a tweet sent out by the ISPR Director General on April 29 that said the Prime Minister Office’s directives on the Dawn story inquiry report were rejected. The ISPR press release said, “the tweet on April 29, 2017 was not aimed at any government office or person. Recommendations, as contained in Para 18 of the Inquiry Committee Report, duly approved by the prime minister, have been implemented, which has settled the Dawn leaks issue. Pakistan Army reiterates its firm commitment and continued resolve to uphold the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and support the democratic process.”
- An article entitled Pakistan’s Triangle of Hate: Taliban, Army and India that appeared in the international edition of The New York Times was censored by the local publisher of the NYT in Pakistan. The piece criticized the Pakistan army for getting upset about the Dawn story. The local newspaper kept that space empty.
- India has moved ICJ on Kulbhushan Jadhav that has given stay on his death sentence. Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Army Chief Qamar Bajwa have held a discussion in this regard. India said the case was taken to ICJ as Jadhav’s life was in danger.
- Omar Fayyaz, a young Kashmiri army officer, 22, was shot at while home on leave. The family of Omar was very happy on this appointment at such a young age.
- Kapil Mishra who was protesting against Kejriwal was slapped by an AAP supporter. Mishra said no matter how AAP workers behave with him, he has proofs against Kejriwal and will present them in court.
- AAP is holding a sit-in protest outside the Election Commission’s office in regards to tempering of EVMs.
- Gurpreet Ghuggi has resigned from all his positions in AAP. He said during elections Kejriwal came to Punjab five times but now he does not even have five minutes for Punjab. Talking at a press conference, he said: “What was the hurry to make Mann president without taking volunteers into confidence? If they had to do this, what was the need to indulge in a lengthy exercise? They could have simply removed me and brought in the new person. Because, when I was made the convener removing Sucha Singh Chhotepur, it was simply announced.” Ghuggi joined the party in February last year. He was made state unit chief in September after Chhotepur was caught in a string of bribery charges.
- BJP says 11 MLAs from AAP in Punjab want to join them. AAP denies these allegations.
- Third Test between Pakistan and West Indies commences today. Series stands at 1-1.
- In IPl 10, Gujarat Lions is facing Delhi Daredevils today.
- Canadian singer Justin Bieber who is on his World Tour, held a successful concert in Mumbai.
