Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – May 12
- Weather in Quebec is still bad and more rains are expected. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan has visited flooded areas in Quebec while the army is helping.
- Opposition has presented the No Confidence Motion against Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan. Interim Conservative Leader Rona Ambrose has said Minister Sajjan has let down countless members of the Canadian Armed Forces. MP Ruby Sahota spoke against the motion and supported Minister Sajjan adding not only the party but Prime Minister Trudeau also has full faith in Sajjan.
- The Liberal government is saying hydro prices are coming down but the opposition is asking what are the Liberals hiding. Though prices will decline but for how long as there is no clarity on the issue. The NDP has said details should be revealed to the financial accountability bureau to clarify everything.
- In a double shooting case in a Brampton’s townhouse complex one 28-year-old person has died while the other one who is 23-yar-old got seriously injured. the injured has been shifted to the Toronto Trauma Centre. The event took place on Garden Gate Circle near McLaughlin Road South, just north of Highway 40 at 10:30pm yesterday.
- Trump might renegotiate the Nafta deal that might adversely affect Mexico and Canada. Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland will take the initiative ahead.
- Acting FBI director has said he will carry on with Russian probe. Though Trump has said Comey was not investigating his Russian link but people doubt this claim.
- At least 25 people have been killed and over 40 others injured in an explosion in Balochistan. Deputy Chairman Senate Abdul Ghafoor Haideri’s convoy was hit in the attack.
- In Panama Papers case, the JIT is seeking asset details of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Captain Safdar.
- Pakistan has finally admitted that Sharif-Jindal meeting last month was part of the back- channel diplomacy. Earlier Maryam Nawaz had said Jindal is her father’s friend and the meeting should not be considered for anything else.
- Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting is possible next month in Shinghai between June 22-25.
- The US has imposed sanctions on Hafiz Saeed’s Jamaat-ud-Dawa as part of an effort to disrupt their fund-raising networks. Sanctions have also been slapped on Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jamaat-ud-Dawa, and Jamaat-ul-Dawa al-Qu’ran (JDQ) who support ISIS in Pakistan. John Smith, Director of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has said: “These sanctions seek to disrupt the financial support networks of terrorists based in Pakistan who have provided support to the Taliban, al-Qaeda, ISIS, and LeT for recruitment and funding of suicide bombers and other violent terrorist operations. The US continues to aggressively target extremists in Pakistan and the surrounding region, including charities and other front groups used as vehicles to facilitate illicit terrorist activities.
- A probe shows that LeT and Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were involved in the killing of Indian Army Officer Ummer Fayaz. Posters with their images have been pasted in various areas of Kashmir.
- Election Commission is meeting with political parties to discuss EVM concerns. Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi said there are 56 parties at the national level. Representatives of seven national parties and 48 state parties were invited by the poll panel for the meeting. On this occasion the chief election commissioner assured the reliability of the EVMs and asserted they were secured and cannot be tampered with. But Kejriwal was not happy saying they should be given a chance to prove, they can be.
- In a meeting organised by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, both Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder and Haryana’s chief minister Manoharlal Khattar seem to be agreeing on the YSL issue.
- Supreme Court of India has called triple talaq the worse way to end marriage. However, some think legally it is correct.
- AAP leader HS Phoolka has alleged that BJP is trying to buy AAP MLAs by offering IRs15 crores to each individual. But he said all AAP MLAs are united. Phoolka also called EVMs a scam adding in 2010 BJP objected about them but after coming to power they are not.
- A Punjabi youth took his father’s dead body on a cart as he was not able to pay IRs400 for ambulance.
- In the first innings of third Test, Pakistan has scored 376. West Indies is batting cautiously as one wicket is down.
- IPL 10: Delhi Daredevils is playing against Rising Pune Supergiants today.
- 20. IPL 10 Playoffs: Mumbai Indians has already qualified while Kolkata Kinght Riders and Rising Pune Supergiants have almost qualified.
- IPL 10 Playoffs: Sunrisers Hyderabad is strong and Kings IX Punjab has to win last match with Rising Pune Supergiants.
