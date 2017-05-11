Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – May 12
- Four people and seven got injured in a multi-vehicle accident that took place on Hwy 401 Kingston.
- Seven Punjabis have been elected in BC Assembly elections. Jas Sohal of the ruling Liberal party, won from the Richmond-Queensborough constituency. Harry Bains (NDP), Jagrup Brar (Liberal) and Raj Chauhan (NDP) retained their seats after winning from Surrey-Newton, Surrey-Fleetwood and Burnaby-Edmonds constituencies. Jinny Sims and Rachna Singh, got elected from Surrey-Panorama and Surrey-Green Timbers constituencies, respectively. Ravi Kahlon won from Delta North riding as the NDP candidate. Elections in BC were held on a total of 87 constituencies. Liberals have won 43 seats, NDP 41 and Green Party three. A party needs 44 seats to form a majority government. A total of 24 Punjabis were in fray among a total of 371 candidates who were contesting in the elctions.
- Though James Comey has been fired from his position as FBI director but questions remain about the reasons behind his sacking. Though Trump said he was sacked because he was not working well especially on the Hillary Clinton case. But opposition is asking if it is true because Comey might have been sacked as he was close to disclosing the Russian link in Trump election.
- Talking on Dawn Leaks, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan at a press conference in Islamabad today said: “It wasn’t as big of an issue as it was made out to be. If the government wanted to hide something, it wouldn’t have made a committee and a big commission. You shouldn’t make a joke of civil-military relations. It is a sensitive subject, not just in Pakistan but in the world. There shouldn’t be any politics in it, and there isn’t anywhere in the world except in Pakistan. Civil-military conflicts are not political, they are national (issues). ”It is a sensitive area. There were senior leaders present in the meetings and senior military leaders as well. There was no discord in the meetings, they were very composed. Differences exist, but they were civil. The matter is settled now,” Nisar said. The government had formed a committee in November last year to probe the October 6, 2016 story, which reported details of a high-level civil-military meeting discussing the issue of banned outfits operating in Pakistan. The PMO first rejected the story but the military had mounted pressure to demand a probe into the matter to determine those involved in disclosing the details of the meeting be taken to task. The committee thus initiated an inquiry to identify the persons responsible who gave information to Cyril Almeida, who wrote the story. The publication of the story led to the sacking of Pervaiz Rasheed as information minister, and even Tariq Fatmi as PM’s adviser. Almeida’s name was also placed on the Exit Control List after the publication of the story, but later removed by the interior ministry after human rights and media organisations condemned the move.
- The Supreme Court of India has asked if triple talaq is fundamental to Islam?
- AAP continues protests outside Election Commission’s office over EVM tampering.
- ACB has recorded Kapil Mishra’s statement in the tanker scam case. He had alleged earlier that Kejriwal is involved in it.
- HC has raised propriety and jurisdiction issues for Sidhu who participates in the comedy show.
- Punjab AAP MLAs meet Governor for bad law and order situation in the state. HS Phoolka along with 17 MLAs went to him and showed their concerns.
- APP MLA Kanwar Sandhu: AAP is repeating mistakes and the party is in crisis.
- AAP MLA Sukhpal Khaira has said Kejriwal is a dictator and Punjab leadership should be given responsibility for AAP’s Punjab affairs. He also said that all 20 AAP MLAs in the state are united and will work to strengthen the party. Khaira said he is not joining any party and is still in party. About Ghuggi quitting the party Khaira said, “It’s an unfortunate development. Ghuggi worked hard for the party during the recent elections.” He said the party leadership should have considered the views of non-resident Indian (NRI) supporters, who blame Mann for the poll debacle. A section of NRIs had written to Kejriwal against appointing Mann as the Punjab unit chief.
- Ex-hockey Jagdip Gill player quits AAP.
- AAP rebel MP Harinder Khalsa has informed authorities that his life is in danger from AAP supporters.
- In the third Test, Pakistan is in control against West Indies. Pakistan currently is at 194/3.
- In IPL 10, Kings IX Punjab is playing against Mumbai Indians.
- PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan has said Pakistan is ready to go to India to play cricket though there are threats. Khan said it is mandatory under a contract signed by the two sides. When asked what are PCB’s plans for retired cricketers – Younis Khan, Misbahul Haq, and Shahid Afridi, Khan said best plans are in place for them. He also said corruption will be rooted out from cricket.
- Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan are officially divorced.
- Justin Bieber’s concert was attended by thousands including several Bollywood stars. However, many are asking if Bieber was only lip sync or singing live?
