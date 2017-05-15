Southasian Pulse Radio headlines – May 15
- Jagmeet Singh will announce his run for the Federal NDP leadership race in GTA today. YMedia will cover the event. Current contenders include BC MP Peter Julian, Ontario MP Charlie Angus, Manitoba MP Niki Ashton and Quebec MP Guy Caron. Jagmeet will be the fifth one.
- The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), shows the national average price for homes sold in April 2017 was $559,317, up 10.4% from a year earlier. But national home sales fell 1.7% from March to April. Actual activity in April was down 7.5% from a year earlier.
- Stop Diabetes Gala held a successful event at the Pearson Convention Centre over the weekend. Ernie, an 80-year-old person also attended the event. Talking to YMedia he said he went in depression and faced issues after his sister’s death and till the age of 50 did not exercise. But then looking at his declining health and bad body shape, he started exercising. Even at this age he lifts weight and his name is in Guinness Book of World Records.
- Chinese media has said India will have a small role if it joins Belt and Road Initiative in future. India boycotted this Chinese initiative. About 29 countries attended this meeting. Pakistan whole-heartedly participated in it. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said due to Cpec the country’s economy will grow. Even US has also agreed to be part of this initiative. Nepal and Sri Lanka have already joined but Australia still faces obstacles.
- In the Kulbhushan Yadav case, India-Pakistan faceoff starts at International Court of Justice. ICJ has refused to see the video showing Yadav’s confession. India’s take is Yadav is not a spy while Pakistan says he is and has been involved in anti-Pakistan activities. Meanwhile, India thinks Yadav can be hanged before the ICJ hearing and decision.
- A mysterious 50-foot sea creature washed ashore in Indonesia. Scientists are trying to figure out what it is.
- Hafiz Saeed is spreading terrorism in name of jihad, Pakistan government has said in a statement. He is named by India as the 26/11 mastermind. The interior ministry told a judicial board that Saeed and his aides were spreading terrorism in the name of jihad. An official representing the Nawaz Sharif government, arguing before the judicial review board that was formed to review the detention of Saeed and four of his aides under an anti-terror Act, countered the Lashkar chief ‘s claim that he was being prevented from raising the Kashmir issue. According to a PTI report, the Pakistan government informed the review board: “The government detained the Jamaat-ud-Dawa leaders on pressure of United Nations (sic) and international organisations.” The official told the board that Saeed was ” spreading terrorism in the name of jihad.” The admission of the terror links of Saeed, who doubles up as chief of the JuD, allegedly a charitable organisation that acts as Lashkar’s political front, is a rare instance of Pakistan endorsing New Delhi’s stand that the LeT has carried out several terrorist strikes in India.
- Government will take action against those making fun of Pakistan Army, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said. He said the Constitution, while providing guarantee of freedom of expression, makes it clear that security and defence matters and relevant organisation would not be subjected to criticism and no citizen would indulge in any such activity that negatively impacts the prestige, repute and respect of the armed forces. These instructions were issued after many social media users criticised the military establishment in its recent standoff with the government over Dawn Leak issue.
- Pakistan’s former president Asif Ali Zardari has said his party will not let Pakistan war against neighbours. He said if his party comes in power, he will forge good relations with everyone.
- A female intruder was shot dead at Pakistan Border by BSF in Gurdaspur, Punjab. the 60-year-old was given several warnings but when she did not stop at 3am she was shot at.
- BJP has said no talks will be held with those holding stones in Kashmir and in coming days strict action be taken against them. Recently the death of 22-year-old army officer was killed that created an uproar.
- Former AAP Minister Kapil Mishra has said that he will drag Kejriwal to jail by collar if he does not resign. He said at the latest media conference this morning: “Kejriwal hid many things like hawala transactions, donations, forming shell companies, playing with taxpayers’ money and hiding information from Income Tax Department and the Election Commission.” Mishra said he can show cheques and while giving these details he fainted and was taken to the hospital. Mishra is on strike since May 10 and has not eaten anything.
- AAP Leader Sanjay Singh in another press conference said BJP is behind Kapil Mishra as BJP wants to end AAP’s party status and making Mishra the front face. Singh said he also has a lot of cheques that can be produced against opposition.
- Sunita Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal’s wife has hit out at Mishra saying in a tweet: “Law of nature never errs, seeds of betrayal, false allegations sown, so shall he (Kapil Mishra) reap. Inevitable.” Mishra accused Kejriwal of corruption earlier. After Sunita’s tweet, Mishra said even she is not aware of her husband’s doings. Once he reveals everything, she’ll know who is right and who is wrong.
- Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has said he is not in the race for prime minister’s post in 2019. He said people saw potential in Narendra Modi in last elections and he became prime minister.
- A jilted lover raped a woman, 23, with friends and beat her to death with bricks in Rohtak, Haryana. He smashed her face with a brick and crushed the body under the wheels of their car to conceal her identity. The police has arrested the man and friends. Haryana’s chief minister Manoharlal Khattar has said the case will be undertaken in a fast tract court. Medical examiner SK Dattarwal has said he has not seen such a case in his career.
- Rohtak rape victim’s mother has asked community not to give birth to daughters to avoid seeing such a day.
- A step father in Rohtak who has been raping his 10-year-old daughter is now pregnant. He has been threatening the girl to kill her and her mother if she speaks up. The court will decide if the girl can give birth to the child or not.
- Navjot Singh Sidhu has accused former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal for siphoning off over IRs 2,000 crore under the Smart City project and Amrut scheme. Sidhu alleged the Badals “put money into their accounts by diverting state funds…the money meant for some purpose directly went to the (Badal) family. Money which used to come in the state for some purpose, Badal and his son diverted it and put it into their accounts.” Sidhu alleged Badals contributed only IRs 32 crore as the state’s share for Smart City project for Ludhiana though the Centre provided IRs 200 crore. Sidhu informed: “The Urban Development Secretary came here and he said we will not give a single penny. They (Centre) will not give us money for Smart city project for Amritsar and Jalandhar as funds were misused for Ludhiana smart city project,” adding Punjab was supposed to receive IRs 9,000 crore under Smart City projects.
- AAP has dissolved its state unit in the meeting held under newly appointed president Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh. AAP senior leaders including HS Phoolka, Sadhu Singh, Aman Arora and Sukhpal Singh Khaira attended the meeting. The meeting was also attended by all MLAs and senior leaders. The co-president of party, Aman Arora intends to meet volunteers and office bearers throughout the state and suggestions regarding new office bearers will be taken from them. Arora will start his tour under ‘AAP Apnya Naal’ programme from May 18.
- Pakistan not only won the third Test but attained a historic Test series victory by defeating West Indies at home. After this Pakistani cricketers Misbahul Haq and Younis Khan bowed out of cricket as announced earlier by them.
- In IPL 10 playoffs, four teams have qualified. They are Mumbai Indians, Rising Pune Supergiants, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Kolkata Knight Riders. Kings IX Punjab was out of the IPL playoffs as they lost against and Rising Pune Supergiants. The first qualifier will be played between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiants tomorrow.
- Kings IX Punjab’s Sehwag seemed annoyed with foreign players saying they did not play well and so Punjab lost. He mentioned the names of Shaun Marsh, Eoin Morgan, and Maxwell. But he said had Hashim Amla been in the team, it would have made a difference. Amla left and did not play the last matches as he had to go to South Africa for home team’s games.
