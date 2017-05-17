Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – May 17
- Canadian Kardashians’ Matharoo sisters deny sextortion allegations. They were detained in Nigeria but have returned to Canada and are giving their side of the story. Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo, were caught up in the controversy when Nigerian oil billionaire Femi Otedola, said the sisters tried to extort money from him. When asked how they have this kind of high lifestyle, Jyoti said she has a very wealthy boyfriend who has provided her with that lifestyle. But while in Nigeria, Nigerian police came to their hotel and accused the sisters of running a website to blackmail rich men and took them to a police station. They were not allowed to call a lawyer or the Canadian Embassy and spent in a jail cell. When asked why did the sisters made an apology, they said police convinced them if they made an apology on video, they will get their passports and would be return. As they were depressed, they were ready to do anything to get out. The Canadian Embassy issued emergency passports and because there were no bail conditions or travel restrictions, the sisters were able to reach Canada. They said it hurts for being called prostitutes.
- Prime Minister Trudeau said about the Interim Conservative Leader Rona Ambrose in the Parliament yesterday that her leadership and humour will be missed.
- Montreal is celebrating 375th anniversary. Trudeau has sent felicitation messages.
- US media reports that Trump asked FBI Director James Comey to drop Flynn’s inquiry. White House has denied these media reports and allegations.
- A court hearing for Mashal Khan, a student of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan in Pakistan who was murdered on false pretext of committing blasphemy was held today.
- Former Pakistan President General Musharraf has not been attending court hearings but the court has ordered him to appear for hearings now. The government counsel Akram Sheikh has urged the court for speedy trial in this case. However, Musharraf’s lawyer Akhtar Shah has said more time is required to ensure foolproof security for Musharraf’s return to Pakistan.
- In the Kejriwal defamation case, Arun Jaitley and Ram Jethmalani had a heated exchange of words in Delhi High Court. Jaitley also objected to the kind of language used by Jethmalani for him.
- ICJ will give decision in the case of Kulbhshan Yadav tomorrow.
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for a three-nation tour of Germany, Spain and Russia from May 29 to consolidate relations with these countries. In Germany and Spain, Modi will hold bilateral discussions while in Russia he will be attending the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) to be held from June 1-3. At the SPIEF Modi will try to invite businessmen to invest in India. Modi will also meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to review bilateral relations. In 2015 India was the partner country in Hanover Fair.
- Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder has met with Union Minister Venkaih Naidu and ask him to release funds for Punjab.
- Punjab will create an army of 1 lakh volunteers to fight drug menace in the state.
- AAP leader HS Phoolka wants IRs3 crore as development fund for all Punjab MLAs.
- Captain wanted to launch Punjab Vikas Party in November 2015.
- The fight between Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder was revealed in a book.
- In IPL 10, an eliminator match is taking place between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders today. The losing team will be out of the tournament.
