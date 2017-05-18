Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – May 18
- Trump-Russia Links: US has named former FBI director Robert Mueller to lead the investigation. Reacting on this, Trump has said the Congress has never worked like this against any US president like it is against him. Trump also called it a conspiracy against him. He also said several illegal things took place even during Obama and Clinton regimes but no special prosecutors were hired so why now? Trump also said investigation will prove lack of links with Russia calling it a witch hunt. Muller, who is widely respected will have broad powers. He is respected by both the Republicans and the Democrats as partisan investigator who helped investigations in the 9/11 incident.
- ICJ puts on hold Kulbhushan Yadav’s death and told Pakistan to inform about his security. It has also asked Pakistan to give councellor access to Yadav. Judge Ronny Abraham, President of the ICJ, reading out the court verdict also asked Pakistan to inform it of all the measures it has taken to implement the order. India had sought the court’s intervention for an immediate suspension of Jadhav’s death sentence.
- People in Pakistan are furious and have said the country mishandled the case. PPP leader Sherry Rehman said Pakistan was not well prepared to fight the Kulbhushan Jadhav case at ICJ. She also said Pakistan did not utilize the option available to it under Article 31 of Statute which allows a party to nominate an individual as a judge. Sherry added the lawyer Pakistan chose to contest the case lacked international experience. London-based Barrister Rashid Aslam said Pakistan was not properly prepared and did not utilise the 90 minutes it had to make its argument. Analyst Zahid Hussain said the ICJ ruling was not binding legally but morally. Former Attorney General Irfan Qadir said he was shocked. “I think this decision is a violation of the principle of natural justice. I am shocked as to why Pakistan went there and presented their position and gave it in such a rush. The lawyers handling these matters had no experience. The arguments had no weight. They should have been presented in a rational manner.”
- India’s External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj in a tweet has said India “will leave no stone unturned to save Kulbhushan Jadhav.” Indian Prime Minister has congratulated Sushma Swaraj on this success. She once again told media that one of India’s most expensive lawyers, Harish Salve has charged just IRs 1 for representing Yadav.
- Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, addressing the participants of a seminar, Role of youth in rejecting extremism has said terrorism and extremism are two different things. Army can end terrorism but extremism can only be ended by the civil society. He said in Pakistan 50% of individuals are 25-year of age and under. Bajwa said this young population can be beneficial or pose problems. He also said lack of justice and poor governance create hurdles.
- Two Pakistan Embassy officials were detained in Kabul for three hours. The incident has taken place amid latest efforts by the US-led coalition in Afghanistan to mend fences between Pakistan and Afghanistan after the recent border incident in which several people were killed.
- Drugs were allegedly caught on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight to London. Talking on the issue in a press conference, Aviation Adviser Mehtab Abbasi has said drug smuggling is never one-sided, a big chain could be involved. he also informed that Islamabad has offered to assist British authorities in this probe but British authorities have not shared any details of the investigation being conducted by the UK’s National Crime Agency. Abbasi also said: “Unlike the past practice, this time the issue of narcotics smuggling through a PIA plane will not be buried and those who use the national flag carrier for such criminal activities will not be spared.”
- Pakistan Government has told the lawyer of General Musharraf: An absconder cannot dictate terms to appear before the court.
- Indian environment minister Anil Dave has died at the age of 60. Political leadership mourns.
- Parents kill son-in-law in front of pregnant daughter as she married without their consent. the girl was from Rajasthan and the boy was from Kerala. The parents asked to meet her and so she was happy that the parents have forgiven her but as soon as they came, they attacked her husband and killed him.
- Capt Amarinder, while speaking at a function to mark the Delhi launch of his book on the Saragarhi battle and the unveiling of his biography ‘The People’s Maharaja’, has said he wanted to float a new party but never wanted to join BJP. He also felt betrayed by then prime minister Chandra Shekhar after 21 Khalistani militants he arranged to surrender were killed. He could never forgive Shekhar and never met him again. Capt Amarinder also said he thinks there are too many channels but there is too little news.
- On the issue of carrying kirpan in public, the SGPC has decided to move international court against Italian SC’s decision.
- AAP is gearing up for fight in Gurdaspur by-polls and municipal elections. On the issue of infighting in the party, Arora said AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has been requested to hold talks with party rebels, including Patiala MP Dharamvira Gandhi and Fatehgarh MP Harinder Singh Khalsa. He said both of them are respected AAP leaders and no dialogue has actually been initiated so far to convince them to come in party fold and work for it.
- Inzamamul Haq has said Pakistan’s team selection has been done very carefully and so it is a well-balanced squad. He claimed not only will Pakistan defeat India but also win the Champions Trophy.
- Champions Trophy is commencing from June 1. India-Pakistan’s match is on June 4.
- In the second Qualifier of IPL, Mumbai Indians will face Kolkata Knight Riders tomorrow. Winner will take on Pune Supergiants that has already qualified for the final that takes place on Sunday.
- Reema Lagoo, veteran actress died in Mumbai of cardiac arrest. Bollywood mourns.
