Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – May 19
- Trump wants to renegotiate Nafta deal. The 90-day countdown period has already started. Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has said Ottawa: “I’m not going to lay all my cards on the table now. I don’t think Canadians would like us to do that. We’re going to take a very thoughtful and very strategic approach to the negotiations, but two areas that I think could very usefully benefit from modernization in NAFTA are the labour and environment chapters.” She will also be meeting the Mexican counterpart in this regard.
- Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne was in London, Ontario today where she announced for a high speed rail line on new and existing track to handle 250 km/h trains running between Toronto and Windsor. The estimated $21-billion project will cut travel time from four hours to two. Wynne also announced a new governing body to oversee the design and implementation of the rail line with planned stops at Union Station, Pearson International Airport, Kitchener-Waterloo, Guelph London, Chatham, and Windsor. A first phase between Toronto and London will be completed by 2025 and the London to Windsor stage by 2031. At $60 million per kilometre, the 350-km line is a better option compared to the planned one-stop 6.2-km Scarborough subway extension, cost of which has risen to $3.4 billion.
- In Alberta, the Wildrose and PC parties have agreed to merge under a new banner called the United Conservative Party and elect a new leader in October. The united unification front will focus on unseating Premier Rachel Notley. PC Leader Jason Kenney and Wildrose Leader Brian Jean will run to be leader.
- Canada’s big banks will be facing questions about questionable banking practices revealed by CBC’s Go Public report. The finance committee at the Parliament has decided to hold hearing in June that bank employees are being pressured to meet sales targets. Canada’s banks and government agencies that oversee banks will also be answering their questions. Finance committee chairman Wayne Easter has said if there are problems, changes will be proposed.
- In April 2017 oil prices have gone up 15% compared to the same period last year. However, prices of daily commodities remain constant and so inflation rate stays at 1.6%.
- In Whitby, one person has died in a dump truck accident. The took place on Lake Ridge Road between Taunton and Winchester roads around 8:30am this morning. Police says the dump truck was travelling southbound while a four-door sedan was travelling northbound, but the car entered the southbound lane and hit the dump truck head-on. A third vehicle was also involved in the crash. No one in the dump truck or the third vehicle was hurt.
- Trump will be in Saudi Arabia to attend meeting of Islamic countries. He will also meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
- Yesterday at Times Square, a man now identified as Richard Rojas, 26, hit pedestrians that killed one and injured 20. The killed victim has been identified as an 18-year-old tourist from Michigan. Two of the injured are in serious conditions. Rogers was charged earlier also for impaired driving. Rogers can be tried for aggravated charges and murder.
- The rape charges against Julian Assange have been dropped in Sweden, but UK still wishes to deport him. He said the war is far from over.
- Opposition in Pakistan is criticising the government for ‘mishandling’ the Jadhav case and called it a major setback for the country. Opposition is asking for Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s resignation. But PML (N) party members are calling such comments unnecessary.
- PTI chief Imran Khan has said Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is running the country like East India Company where common Pakistani is suffering while rich are getting richer for selling Pakistan’s natural resources. he said countries like Germany and Japan gained such heights as they looked after their people not looted the country.
- Opposition leader Shafqat Mehmood has asked Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to reveal details of his meeting with Jindal.
- Discussion in Pakistan is on if PIA be shut down because the national carrier is constantly going in loss.
- Though the ICJ has asked Pakistan to give councillor access to Kulbhushan Yadav but according to Gopal Bagley, India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson has informed they are trying best to get some news of Yadav but still have no knowledge about his condition.
- After India Today sting operation, NIA has launched probe against Hurriyat leaders for receiving money from abroad. Militants confessed they are paid to throw stones, burn schools, and create unrest in the Valley. Hurriyat leader Geelani and others will be investigated soon.
- Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said GST will be levied soon and help the economy. Luxury good, especially cars will come under this plan. Education and healthcare are exempt from GST.
- Expelled AAP member Kapil Mishra has said Kejirwal is hand in gloves will Hawaala operatives as he gets money from abroad and that was why he talked against demonitisation. Sanjay Singh has rubbished these allegations saying all their funds are accounted for. Others have called these allegations laughable.
- Punjab AAP co-president Aman Arora has said expulsion of Sucha Singh Chhotepur was avoidable and damaged the party’s image more. AAP is now trying to bring back not only Chhotepur but others also. On the issue of Gurpreet Ghuggi, Arora said that he was removed after asking people in Punjab.
- In IPL’s second Qualifier, Mumbai Indians are facing Kolkata Knight Riders today. Winner of today’s match will play the final with Rising Pune Supergiants on Sunday.
- Hockey India has named its squad for men’s Hockey World League and Three-Nation Tournament. India will play two matches each against Germany and Belgium starting June 1.
- Hockey World League is starting on June 15. India is grouped with Canada, Netherlands, Pakistan and Scotland in Pool B
- Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Ashwariya Rai make stunning statements at Cannes red carpet.
Related posts:
Posted in: Uncategorized