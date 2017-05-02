Southasian PULSE radio headlines – May 2
- Bodies of Canadian 52-year-old Toronto woman, Francesca Matus and her 36-year-old American boyfriend Drew De Voursney have been found in Belize. Francesca has two kids.
- It has been learnt that Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will not resign from his post.
- Kevin O’Leary has said beating Trudeau in 2019 is everything. Talking to his supporters who has been asking about his decision to leave the Conservative leadership rate, he said as Maxime Bernier and he were going neck to neck in the race and so he thought to step down realising he would not be able to win. Thus he will support Bernier who he thinks can win and oust Trudeau in 2019.
- Landmark Waterfront Development For Port Credit, Mississauga will be developed soon. West Village Partners (WVP) has announced it has concluded the purchase of the 72-acre former industrial site at 70 Mississauga Road South in Port Credit. WVP is looking forward to working with the Port Credit residents and stakeholders on a plan to transform these lands into a complete, vibrant and diverse waterfront community where people can live, work and play. This development has been long anticipated and will be a harmonious and supportive complement to Port Credit.
- Councillor Gurpreet Dhillon has said this summer he will be visiting 40 plus parks and also knock every door to get people’s feedback.
- China has asked that USA and North Korea must talk to resolve issues.
- Pakistan and China are finalising long-term plan for Cpec. According to the Chinese daily Global Times, China is ready to resolve India-Pakistan’s Kashmir issue. India says the passage going through Pakistan is part of India and so it should not be developed. China wishes to shift centre of power towards Asia. In Pakistan, opposition asks why Cpec projects are not completing but the Pakistan government has assured that the 2030 projects will be finalised soon.
- AAP founding member Kumar Vishwas has once again accused its leaders of conspiring against him. Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia hit back but Kumar Vishwas said some people in the party are tarnishing his image. He denied that he wanted to be AAP Convenor. Kumar Vishwas also said he would not join any political party but said he will take a decision soon if conspiracies against him continue. AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan who alleged that Vishwas was conspiring to break the party and had asked some legislators to join the BJP with an offer of IRs30 crore each. Khan on Monday night resigned from the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC). Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal yesterday called the party meeting yesterday to discuss the issues within the party.
- The Indian army had yesterday alleged that Pakistani forces mutilated the bodies of two soldiers on patrol but the allegation have been strongly refuted by the Pakistan Army. An ISPR statement said Pakistan’s local commander had told his Indian counterpart that there had been no ceasefire violation or crossing of the LoC by Pakistani troops from the Pakistan side of the border, so the mutilation of the bodies of Indian soldiers was not possible. It said Pakistan remains fully committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity along the LoC and expects the same from the Indian side. Pakistan has asked from India to provide “actionable evidence” related to the incident and probe the incident. India has said appropriate action will be taken against Pakistan. Pakistan has also warned any misadventure by India will be tackled.
- Pakistani Ambassador to India Abdul Basit avoided question on jawans’ mutilation when asked by media in India.
- Family of soldier from Tarn Taran Subedar Paramjit Singh who was killed on border is deeply shattered. The wife, father and mother refused to perform his last rites. Singh has three kids – two daughters and one son. On this occasion Singh’s father said with his son’s death the dream he saw for his kids have ended. Singh had to return on holidays to his village on May 10.
- The body of head constable Prem Sagar from UP has reached his village. Prem’s daughter who is in shock has said that her father’s soul would only rest in peace when the Indian Army avenges his death. She said she is proud that her father died for the country. Prem’s wife and mother are in deep shock.
- AAP mourns the death of two Indian soldiers. Congress has hit hard on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying during elections he was making big statements to better relations with Pakistan but has done nothing. Congress had said it was shameful that the ruling party was organising vijay parv to celebrate its victory in the Delhi municipal polls at a time when two of India’s soldiers were killed by Pakistan. BJP his back saying the government will respond appropriately to the mutilation of the soldiers by the Pakistan Army.
- The Left Front has also criticised Modi saying India must adopt new policy towards Pakistan.
- In the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament. India lost against Australia 1-3. This was India’s third match.
- In the second Test, Pakistan is fight back against West Indies. In the first innings, West Indies scored 312. In reply Pakistan has made 220/3. Currently Azhar Ali and Misbahul Haq are on the crease. Azhar Ali is 85 not out and Misbah is at 11.
- In IPL 10, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore team is out of playoffs.
- In IPL 10, Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions are almost out.
- Kings IX Punjab are struggling for playoffs. If Punjab wins the last four out of five matches, it can stand a chance to enter playoffs. Yuvraj Singh has not performed well at all. Indian team has to make selection for its squad for Champions Trophy and if Yuvraj performs well in the upcoming matches, it can be part of that squad.
- In IPL 10, Kolkata Kinght Riders and Mumbai Indians are strong. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Pune Supergiants are fighting hard to reach the playoffs.
Related posts:
Posted in: Uncategorized