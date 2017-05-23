Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – May 23
- Terror attack: 22 killed, 60 hurt at explosion in concert at Manchester, UK. US Pop Star Ariana Grande was performing when the event took place at 10:30pm. Grande said her heart is broken. Manchester Arena has the capacity of 21,000 and is the largest indoor arena in Europe. Dead victims include children also. An eight-year-old who was a big fan was also among the killed. It has been reported that a single terrorist detonated his improvised explosive device. Manchester Arena opened in 1995 and is a popular concert and sporting venue. A 23-year-old man has been arrested from South Manchester in connection with the attack. ISIS has taken responsibility of the attack. Leaders and celebs worldwide condemn Manchester attack.
- Trudeau has said: Canadians are shocked by the news of the horrific attack in Manchester.
- Talking on Manchester attack, British Prime Minister Theresa May has said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and the families and friends of all those affected. It is now beyond doubt that the people of Manchester and of this country have fallen victim to a callous terrorist attack, an attack that targeted some of the youngest people in our society with cold calculation. This was among the worst terrorist incidents we have ever experienced in the United Kingdom and although it is not the first time Manchester has suffered in this way it is the worst attack the city has experienced and the worse ever to hit the north of England. The police and security services are working at speed to establish the complete picture but I want to tell you what I can at this stage.
- Amid Manchester attack, local Gurdwaras have opened their doors and offering shelter and food to blast victims.
- The Indian Embassy in UK has organised an anti-terror pledge for NRIs.
- A CRPF officer Tejinder Singh Dhillon was denied entry in the country at Vancouver Airport. Dhillon said he has been coming to Canada for the last 30 years and has never been stopped. However, immigration authorities in Canada have said he has served a government that engages in “terrorism, systematic or gross human rights violations, or genocide.” Canada has informed India about it while India has said it will raise the issue with the present Canadian government.
- China is still defiant saying it will not back India’s NSG bid. India hoped it will enter the group with the help of Russia but it is not possible now.
- New challenges as US-India-Pakistan-China relations change. US and Pakistan were closer, India closer to Russia, US closer to US, Pakistan closer to China and Russia. Russia sees India getting closer to US and Israel, taking arms from them.
- On India-Pakistan border, India has claimed to have destroyed bunkers. Major General Ashok Narula told media. Pakistan denies the claim.
- Authorities in Balochistan, Pakistan have arrested a man involved in masterminding several attack in the province.
- A Times of India poll shows that the biggest achievement of Modi’s three years is demonitisation. It is also levying GST on July 1 and is being considered as an economic reform to help the country’s economy.
- Major Nitin Gogoi: Used a Kashmiri, Farooq Dar, as a human shield to save more lives during elections as stones were being thrown. Sehwag also appreciated Gogoi’s move. Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has also appreciated him saying he would have done the same. But investigation against Major Gogoi is on because an FIR was filed against him for human rights violation. Police in Kashmir has said though the major has been given an award, action will be taken against him for using a Kashmiri as a human shield.
- Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder has said he will wave off their loans. Capt said his party promised to do so and will fulfill it. He also talked about the industry and financial health of the state. The Capt was talking to traders in Chandigarh. He also mentioned power shortage in the state. He gave examples of Japan and Germany who faced problems but resolved their issues.
- All eyes are now on Champions Trophy that starts on June 1. As Champion Trophy is in England, it is being asked if security arrangements are good enough. India is pooled with South Africa, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Group B. India will take on Pakistan on June 4. Group A has Australia, Bangladesh, England and New Zealand.
- James Bond star Roger Moore has died at 89.
