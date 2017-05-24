Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – May 24
- Canadian High Commission in India has regretted any inconvenience caused to TS Dhillon, retired CRPF officer whose visa was cancelled on human rights grounds. The high commission is looking into the matter and punitive action will be taken. Dhillon has been visiting Canada for the last 30 years.
- Trudeau will meet Trump at Nato meeting in Brussels. Trump is expected to ask Canada to increase its share to 2% of GDP. Canada currently only contributes 1%.
- Trump has unveiled its first budget with $3.6-trillion spending cut over the next decade. The move will aid healthcare and food assistance programs for the poor while boosting the military. There is some new spending for fiscal year 2018 starting this October. The Pentagon would get $1.6 billion down payment to begin building a wall along the Mexico border.
- Former CIA Director John Brennan has said Russia interfered in 2016 US elections. Brennan was speaking to the House intelligence committee on the extent of Russia’s meddling in the 2016 elections and possible ties to the Trump campaign.
- UK official tells UK bomber was trained abroad and had Al Qaeda links and so Salman Abedi did not work as lone wolf. Five more people have been detailed. UK bomber was a business student who dropped out of university. He was born and brought up in UK and was touring Libya. He was going to a mosque where a press conference is being held. The mosque imam said we must condemn terrorism when Abedi spoke against him. British intelligence knew about Abedi but more information is being collected. Amid Manchester attack, Britain raises terror threat level to ‘critical’. A thousand people have been deployed on security in UK.
- UK attack prompts Australia to maintain ‘probable’ threat level. Manchester attack ignites security concerns in France also.
- Trump has vowed his resolve against terrorism following the recent Manchester attack.
- UN chief has slammed Manchester terror attack.
- Trump visited Israel’s Holocaust Museum and hailed Jewish people.
- US intelligence officials have said Pakistan is harbouring terrorists in Afghanistan and more attacks in the region can take place. India in coming days can also attack Pakistan, the report says. US spymaster Daniel Coats, Director of National Intelligence has said Pakistan will turn to China to avoid isolation as the US is getting closer to India. Lt Gen Vincent Stewart, Director, Defense Intelligence Agency told members of the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee during a Congressional hearing on worldwide threats. He said: “We ought to be working together to go after those 20 terrorist organisations that undermine not just Afghanistan, not just Pakistan, but the entire region. India has sought and continues to move to isolate Pakistan diplomatically and is considering punitive options to raise the cost to Islamabad for its alleged support to cross-border terrorism.” His statement came a day after Indian Army launched “punitive fire assaults” on Pakistani positions across the LoC. Bilateral relations between India and Pakistan have worsened following several terrorist attacks in India. He has added: “Continued threat of high-level terror attacks in India, violence in Jammu and Kashmir and bilateral diplomatic recriminations will further strain India-Pakistan ties in 2017. Following a terrorist attack on an army base in J&K in September last year, India conducted an operation against terrorists across the LoC. “In 2016, Indian and Pakistani forces exchanged some of the heaviest fire in years along the Line of Control in Kashmir, and each expelled a number of the other’s diplomats amid growing tension,” Lt Gen Stewart informed.
- Ban on social media is being seen as oppression by opposition in Pakistan. But Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has said media is free but social media is being used against the military and so action had to be taken against them. PTI chief Imran Khan has said the present government’s corruption and failure to tackle issues has come to the forefront. The government is creating obstacles for press and is now hitting social media.
- Amjad Shoaib, an ex-ISI official and a retired Lieutenant General of the Pakistan Army, has acknowledged India’s claim that Kulbhushan Jadhav was captured from Iran. This statement is against Pakistan’s claims that Jadhav was caught in Pakistan on charges of spying. India has repeatedly said that Jadhav was on business trip to Iran and Pakistan had captured him from there and wrongly convicted him.
- India army yesterday showed videos destroying Pakistani bunkers, today Pakistan army showed videos destroying Indian bunkers.
- Indian army says though Pakistani aircrafts were seen flying over Siachen but they did not violate India’s air space.
- The IT Department has said it has identified over 400 benami transactions and attached properties worth IRs600 crore in about 240 cases. Keen to implement the new Benami Act to ensure visible outcomes on the ground, the tax department last week has set up 24 dedicated Benami Prohibition Units all over India. Immovable properties have been attached in 40 cases with total value of more than Rs 530 crore in Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the department said adding in one case in Jabalpur, the benamidar, a driver, was found to be owner of land worth IRs7.7 crore. The beneficial owner was a Madhya Pradesh based listed company, his employer.
- Lalu Yadav’s daughter Misa and her husband summoned by IT in the money laundering case and tax evasions of IRs1,000 crores. Lalu has called it political vendetta by the Modi government. Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has hit back saying the Modi government has got nothing to do with it.
- In Mohali, a person has bought a number plate for his car as AK 47 for IRs8 lakhs though the government is discouraging Punjabis to buying weapons.
- Skipper Virat Kohli has played down India’s high-voltage ICC Champions Trophy opener against Pakistan as just another game of cricket, pointing out that it’s always exciting for the fans but nothing changes for the team and they treat it as a normal game. Pakistan has also said the team will play well against India. The teams will face each other on June 4. Meanwhile, security of Pakistan team is being increased.
- With the Champions Trophy just few weeks away, the ICC and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are trying to reassure all concerned of a proper security plan in the aftermath of the suspected suicide bombing in Manchester.
- Kiran Rao has slammed rumours saying Aamir did not recommend Fatima Sana Shaikh for movie ‘Thugs of Hindostan’.
