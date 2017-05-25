Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – May 25
- Trudeau is in Brussels today. Nato leaders including Trudeau will look at the ways and means to deal with Trump who has been asking member states to increase contribution for Nato.
- Federal Conservatives will elect a new leader this weekend. Those in this race include Deepak Obhrai, Maxime Bernier, Kelly Leitch who wishes Trump-style leadership, Andrew Scheer and several others. Voting takes place on Saturday and results will be announced on Sun. Channel Y will air a special programme in the evening.
- The gangs plotted to kill journalist Kim Bolan. This was revealed during a murder case. Kim has been reporting since 1984 in Vancouver Sun and is still there. She has covered Afghan war, Air India flight, has covered crime and gangs. She has been awarded several accolades including the courageous journalist award. She wrote a book in 2005: Loss Of Faith: How The Air India Bombers Got Away With Murder. A gang member confessed plotting her against in court.
- Ontario Transport Minister Steven Del Duca made an announcement this morning that was attended by MPP Harinder Malhi, MPP Amrit Mangat, and MPP Vic Dhillon.
- UK has made eight arrests and more are expected in connection with the Manchester attack. However, UK is annoyed how the investigation news was leaked to an American newspaper.
- Adriana Grande has cancelled all her seven concert and ended Europe tour amid Manchester attack.
- French police has arrested two women on links with terrorism.
- Pakistan’s military will probably push for an increase in defence spending amid border clashes in the upcoming budget.
- A UN report says Cpec may create more India-Pakistan tension.
- In the Panamgate scandal, JIT has been asked by Supreme Court to submit report on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family within 90 days. PTI chief Imran Khan has demanded that the government should reveal details of the investigation while the government is saying it will do so at the appropriate time.
- Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said Pakistan’s economy has grown by 5.2% which is lower than expected but these are the best figures in the last 10 years.
- KSA has apologised to Pakistan for not giving time to Prime Minister Sharif to deliver his speech. KSA has said there was no time. Pakistan media is especially criticising Trump for not mentioning Pakistan in war against terrorism as the country has lost 70,000 people due to it.
- PML (N)’s Hanif Abbasi has filed a petition in Supreme Court against PTI chief Imran Khan to submit his financial details also.
- Defence Minister Arun Jaitely has supported Major Gogoi’s action on Kashmiri stone attacker.
- Punjab government is mulling a peace memorial for 30,000 dead due to terrorism in the dark period of 1980s.
- Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder has said industry is priority as agriculture cannot drive the economy.
- Real estate prices are up and I want real estate to grow because that is the biggest employer: Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder
- England beat South Africa by 72 runs. England made 339 for six. Morgan scored 107, Moeen 77 n/o and Hales 61 in reply to South Africa’s 267. This included Amla’s 73, du Plessis 67, and Woakes 4-38.
- Bangladesh beat New Zealand by five wickets. Bangladesh scored 271 for five in reply to New Zealand’s 270 for eight.
- Bangladesh moves up to sixth position in ICC ODI rankings.
- Harbhajan Singh was frustrated as he had to sit out in IPL final.
- Sachin Tendulkar’s, Sachin: A Billion Dreams movie is receiving good reviews.
- Non-bailable warrants have been issued against actor Sathyaraj who played ‘Katappa’ in movie Baahubali.
