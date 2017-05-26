Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – May 26
- Trudeau is in Sicily attending G-7 where he is meeting with various leaders. He also met with French President, Emmanuel Macron and talked about issues of mutual interests.
- Yesterday Trudeau said Nato remains essential for global peace and security. Nato meeting, focused on transatlantic security and counter-terrorism efforts. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and Chief of the Defence Staff, General Jonathan Vance, were also with Trudeau.
- Trudeau also met with Theresa May, Prime Minister of UK and offered condolences for the terrorist attack in Manchester. He said Canada will always stand by UK.
- Federal Conservatives will elect a new leader this weekend. Those in this race include Deepak Obhrai, Maxime Bernier, Kelly Leitch who wishes Trump-style leadership, Andrew Scheer and several others. Voting takes place on Saturday and results will be announced on Sun. Channel Y will air a special programme in the evening. the leader is being selected to see who can challenge Trudeau in 2019.
- Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is being investigated for Russian links during Trump`s election campaign.
- Amul Thapar has become second Indian-American who is appointed as judge of the US Court of Appeals.
- In UK, eight people have been arrested in relation to the Manchester attack. A woman and a 16-year-old were arrested earlier but let go. But threat level is still high as police hunts for more people.
- In Egypt, 26 Coptic Christian were killed in open firing while they were travelling in a bus.
- In Afghanistan, Taliban have killed 18 soldiers.
- Finance minister Ishaq Dar presented the 2017-18 budget. The development budget for this year’s budget is 1.001 trillion which indicates the government’s commitment for development work in the country as it is 25% more than the last years allocation. The budget shows 40% less spending on war on terror. But opposition has hit back saying not much development is taking place.
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is launching India’s longest bridge in Assam, The Bhupen Hazarika bridge, also known as the Dhola-Sadiya bridge.
- ‘Super cop’ KPS Gill, often credited with rooting out militancy in Punjab, died in Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. He was 82. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his demise, saying Gill will be remembered for his service to the nation in the fields of policing and security. Gill retired as an Indian Police Services (IPS) in 1995 and was known as a ‘super cop’ for his work in Punjab. An IPS officer, Gill was the chief of Punjab Police from 1988 to 1990 and then again from 1991 until his retirement from service in 1995. He was conferred with Padma Shri in 1989 for his work in civil services.
- Champions Trophy that begins on June 1 is just six days away now.
- Captain of Indian team Virat Kohli is confident India will win Champions Trophy again. India is the reigning champion.
