Southasian Pulse radio headlines – May 3
- The price of an average Toronto area homes has gone up by 24.5% to $920,791 though 33.6% more listings came on market. The price of an average detached house is $1.6 million in Toronto, and $1.1 million in the communities surrounding the city. It still has to be seen if the Ontario government’s 16-point Fair Housing Plan is working.
- Statistics Canada has reported there are 5.9 million Canadian seniors, compared to 5.8 million Canadians 14 and under. Th e country’s aging population over 65 has jumped to 20% since 2011. The oldest Canadians is over 85 which is up 19.4% and those over 100 make 41.3%. About 53.6% or 14.1 million lived in single-detached homes, but this trend is coming down since 1980s. Another 27.9% live in apartments as Toronto has more apartment buildings.
- Ontario’s Human Rights Tribunal has awarded $12,000 to a Muslim couple after the landlord failed to accommodate religious practices and brought in tenants without schedule.
- US Vice President Mike Pence has said that Trump is committed to resolving Israel and Palestine conflict.
- A suicide bomb attack on Nato convoy in Kabul has killed eight and injured 28.
- Maryam Nawaz Sharif claims Panama papers as crap saying it is not about corruption. The journalists hit back saying it is about corruption but not about Pakistan alone. They said the findings were brought in front after 150 investigations were carried out in 80 countries. They have also clarified that the report was not published at the behest of Pakistan’s opposition parties. the report was brought to show how much black money by some leaders has been stashed in outside banks.
- The Ministry of External Affairs summoned Pakistani High Commissioner Abdul Basit and discussed its concerned over the mutilation of Indian soldiers. External affairs ministry spokesman, Gopal Bagley told him that India has concrete evidence that the act was carried out by Pakistan military.
- Indian Prime Minister Narednra Modi has said free and vibrant press is vital for democracy but press must also work responsibly.
- AAP leader Kumar Vishwas attended attend PAC meeting at Kejriwal’s residence in the presence of AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Alka Lamba, and Manish Sisodiya. Kejriwal has made Vishwas incharge of Rajasthan election as he even complained that AAP lost in Punjab and Goa because he was not involved. Vishwas after the Punjab debacle asked for action against Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak who had to resign from party posts. However, it was surprising that at such as imaportant PAC meeting, no Punjabi was invited.
- High Court seeks fresh status report from MHA on border fencing with Pakistan.
- In Jagdish Bhola Drug Case, the High Court wants fast action by Punjab government. Though Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said a few days back his government has broken the back of drug cartel and the syndicate cannot save itself any more. However, media thinks though some work has been done, more is required. Also in the Bhola Drug Case, 13 people residing in Canada must be extradited. On Punjab’s complaint, the Canadian government rejected pleas of eight people. the high court is asking why only one person is arrested and the other 12 are not brought back.
- In the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament India beat Japan 4-3 thanks to Mandeep Singh’s hattrick.
- Pakistan is in full control against West Indies in the second Test.
