Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – May 30
- Ontario has announced that it is increasing its minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2019, ensure equal pay for part-time workers and enhance minimum vacation entitlement. Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne announced this today in response to a government-commissioned report that was released last week. The report gave 173 recommendations. Ontario will increase from $11.40 to $11.60 in October. Wages will be increased to $14 an hour on January 1, 2018 and to $15 on January 1, 2019. Also part-time workers will get equal pay for doing work equal to full-time staff. Minimum vacation entitlement will be increased also. Instead of getting two weeks of vacation, workers will be able to get three weeks of paid vacation a year after five years with a company. Employers will be made to pay at least three hours of wages if they cancel a shift with less than 48 hours notice.
- Liberal rule might come to end in BC as Green Party agrees to support NDP. BC Assembly has 87 seats and 44 are needed to establish majority. Christy Clark’s Liberals have 43 seats, NDP has 41 seats and Green Party three seats. If combines together it equals to 44. Therefore though the Liberal have most of the seats in the province but might face problems in forming government for not having 44 seats. It needs to be seen if Clark goes to the governor general or will the NDP and Greens make a government jointly.
- The Greens and the NDP is against pipeline extension. Prime Minister Trudeau has already said it will support the Trans-Mountain Pipeline no matter what the results are. Alberta’s premier Rache Notley wants the new government to take into consideration the political and economic implications of cancelling the pipelines on Alberta in particular and on Canada in general. However, if the provincial government decides to go against it, it will challenge Trudeau’s authority.
- German Foreign Minister has said Trump’s policies have weakened the West. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has also said though the US has been a close ally but it cannot be trusted any more.
- Pakistan is rethinking its position on Saudi-led military alliance after recent humiliation at the US-Arab-Islamic Summit. Raza Rabbani, Chairman of the Senate in Pakistan has raised several questions saying if the Parliament cannot be informed of government decisions, it should be shut down. Rabbani has asked Sartaj Aziz, Special Advisor to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Foreign Affairs to appear in the Senate and answer these questions.
- India has slapped terror charges against Zakir Naik who is trying to get Malaysian citizenship.
- Indian Prime Minister Modi has met German Chancellor Merkel and several German CEOs to boost ties. Germany has said it will support India’s NSG bid.
- A special CBI court has framed charges against LK Advani, Uma Bharti, Murli Manohar Joshi and others in conspiring to demolish Babri Mosque in 1992 but have released them on bail. The court has said all of them will face charges, though all deny them. BJP has said the leaders are innocent but court proceedings will take their course. Earlier the case was filed in the Allahabad High Court that sent it to Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has pulled by CBI for not resolving the case for 25 years.
- Yudhvir Jaswal, Group Editor of YMedia talked exclusively to Diljit Dosanjh who showed his likeness for Canada’s Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan. He also talked about his upcoming film, Super Singh that will be the first Super Hero Punjabi movie that was completed in Montreal. Diljit thanked the people of Montreal. he said he never planned anything for success. It all happened by God’s grace. Super Singh will release on June 16.
- AAP has said Minister Rana Gurjit must resign and gave therna outside parliament in this regard. The case id that of his former cook Amit Bahadur who gave a bid of IRs26 crore for sand mine. Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has asked for a judicial inquiry but AAP is saying it is not enough. The AAP protest was led by Bhagwant Mann, HS Phoolka and others. They were arrested but released later. The AAP leaders talked to governor on the matter also.
- A female zookeeper died after a tiger entered enclosure in ‘freak accident’.
- ICC Champions Trophy starts on Thursday, June 1. The first match will be between England and Bangladesh.
- The all important match of ICC Champions Trophy will take place on Sunday, June 4, between India and Pakistan
