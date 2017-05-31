Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – May 31
- Canada’s economy grew at 3.7% pace in first 3 months of 2017: Stats Canada
- Prime Minister Trudeau concludes Italy visit. Trudeau says economic ties between the two countries have strengthened. He also said Italy feels like your own home.
- Tourism Week: Liberal Government highlights places to visit in Canada as summer sets in.
- Liberal Party wins elections in Nova Scotia and will get the chance to make government for the second time.
- BC Premier Christy Clarke says she will not resign. Though no party has clear majority as Clarke has 43 seats and NDP 41. A total of 44 seats is required to form a majority government but the NDP and Green Party alliance has plans to topple the Liberal Government in BC. It is being said in vote of confident Clarke can lose her position.
- Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer met with Maxime Bernier and said the party is united.
- Canadian Federal Watchdog is concerned about US proposal to seek passwords for cell phone and social media saying it is breech of privacy.
- Huge explosion rocks Kabul as 80 die and hundreds are injured. All Indian Embassy staff are safe.
- Trump is pulling the USA out of the Paris climate accord.
- Female journalist kissed and grabbed live by French Open tennis player.
- Pakistan Prime Minister’s son Hussain Nawaz was grilled for six hours by JIT about London properties.
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Spain to strengthen economic ties.
- Priyanka Chopra trolled for her dress while meeting PM Modi in Germany.
- Jalandhar woman tortured in Saudi Arabia has come back in India. She was sold by a Delhi agent.
- On the occasion of Operation Bluestar anniversary, Punjab is on high alert.
- ICC Champions Trophy starts on Thursday, June 1 with England taking on Bangladesh. On Sunday, June 4, India will face Pakistan.
Related posts:
Posted in: Uncategorized