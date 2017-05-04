Southasian Pulse radio headlines – May 4
- May 3 was celebrated as World Press Freedom day. Journalists in Canada and the world talked about freedom of press. Canada from the year 2016 has come down by 10 position and dropped to 22nd place on the World Press Freedom Index, and so is not in top 20. India also has dropped to three places and stands at the 136th position. Journalists also raised voice for the murdered or jailed journalists.
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a statement on World Press Freedom Day said: “Every year, on May 3rd, we celebrate the fundamental principle of freedom of the press, and the important role journalists play in promoting democracy around the world. On this day, we take a hard look at the current state of press freedom, and pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the pursuit of truth.”
- Brampton is a young city and has an average age of 36.5 years. Average age of 38.6 for GTA, 41 yeas for Ontario, average age of 41 in Canada.
- North Korean media warns China of grave consequences. Earlier tensions were shimmering between USA and North Korea but now North Korean is at loggerheads with China.
- Dawn news leak: Dismissed Information Minister Pervaiz Rashid has slammed the state. Talking to media, Rashid said sarcastically: “It is not the responsibility of the information minister to block the publication of news. If the duty of an information minister is to stop the publication of stories, then this should be taught to journalism students at the university level. If the state desires information ministers who can stop news stories, they should teach a course in universities titled ‘How to Stop News’.” He mourned the fact that after serving the country for 40 to 50 years, this is how he has been treated. Dismissed Advisor Tariq Fatemi and Rao Tehseen also rejected allegations of leaks to Dawn newspaper.
- UK is ready to share information on separatists with India. Ministry of Home Affairs Advisor Ashok Prasad said Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi spoke to his UK counterpart Pasty Wilkinson about the need to rein in such organisations that are working in UK against India. The two also discussed extradition and deportation issues, although Prasad denied there was specific discussion on businessman Vijay Mallya, who had been arrested by the Scotland Yard last month over a criminal case of loan fraud. Mallya left the country in March last year after banks decided to approach Supreme Court over IRs9,000 crore of unpaid loans. Mallya also faces criminal charges for suspected loan fraud at IDBI bank for not paying back IRs720 crore the bank had extended. A special court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Mallya in January this year.
- India once again has said that Pakistan Army mutilated Indian soldiers. Talking to media Army Chief Bipin Rawat said they share details after execution.
- Indore in Madhya Pardesh tops the cleanest cities list in India while UP`s city Gonda is the dirtiest. The survey was don for 434 cities. Gujarat has maximum of 12 cities among the top 50 cleanest, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 11 and Andhra Pradesh with eight. Four of the dirtiest cities are in Uttar Pradesh and 50 of the state’s towns are ranked 305 and below. The only Uttar Pradesh city that is in the list of India’s cleanest is Varanasi, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency. It has ranked 32. The worst cities are from Bihar, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra. In Bihar, the other poor performer among states, 19 of 27 cities and towns are ranked beyond 300 and 15 are in the bottom 100. In Rajasthan, 18 of 29 cities surveyed are ranked beyond 300 and 13 are among the bottom 100. Bhusawal in Maharashtra has been ranked as the second most dirty city, while Bihar’s Bagaha places third and Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi is fourth. The other Uttar Pradesh places that feature in the list of unclean towns and cities of India are Bahraich is sixth, Shahjahanpur is ninth and Khurja at 10th position. Bihar’s Katihar is the fifth dirtiest city. Two places in Punjab, Muktsar on seventh and Abohar on eighth are also in the 10 most unclean cities.
- IRs10 lakh have been looted from bank near Lambi which is the second bank robbery in 24 hours.
- Sunil Jakhar has been appointed Punjab Congress Chief.
- Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on the question of security has said if someone beheads one India soldier, India should behead three. There should be zero compromise on security. When asked he has been threatened from outside India, Capt said those who are threatening him should come to Punjab. Threatening from outside doe not bother him. He is more focused on stability, development and peace of the state. On the issue of Harjit Sajjan, Capt said his stand is the same on him as he has no relations with any Khalistani element and will not let anyone destabilise the syste. He also said unemployment is the biggest issue.
- In Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament, tomorrow the last matches will be played to decided who enters the finals. Tomorrow India is facing Malaysia. Australia is already at the top of the table and has almost qulified for final. It takes on Japan tomorrow that will be an easy win. Currently India, New Zealand and England all have seven point. Tomorrow New Zealand and England will play their match. Loser will not qualify for the finals, If India wins from Malaysia tomorrow, it will face Australia.
- CoA has told BCCI to select champions trophy squad immediately. BCCI has already missed the April 25 deadline for doing so. Former cricketers have also said that India must participate in this tournament.
- Indian football team has risen to 100th spot in Fifa rankings. This is the first time India is in top 100.
- In the second Test, Pakistan has to bat well on final day against West Indies. In the first innings, West Indies scored 312 in the first innings. Pakistan in reply made 393. West Indies in the second innings made 288. Pakistan requires 188 to win.
- Today`s IPL 10 match is between Delhi Daredevils and Gujrat Lions. The loser will be out of the playoffs.
- Find a new planet: Stephen Hawking says humans must leave earth in 100 years to survive.
