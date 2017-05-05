Southasian Pulse radio headlines – May 5
- Statistics Canada has reported that 3,200 new jobs have been added to the market and unemployment has comes down to 6.5% as less people were looking for jobs. But wages have not been going up. The average hourly worker was only making 0.7% more in April than they were a year earlier. Permanent, salaried workers fared even worse, up just 0.5% increase. The official inflation rate is 1.6 per cent but the cost of living is going up almost three times more.
- Floods have hit various parts of Ontario and Quebec. News is Don Valley Parkway might be closed today afternoon on flooding concerns.
- Canadian researchers of McMaster University have said that Type 2 Diabetes can be reversed. An experiment conducted by them shows that an aggressive combination of low calory diet, consistant excercise and medicine can reverse it and after somtime no medicine is required.
- US Add 211,000 jobs that has brought the unemployment rate down to 4.4 per cent.
- At least nine Pakistani civilians have died in Afghan firing and several others have been injured. Pakistan said it informed Afghan offcials of census team in the area but they did not listen and opened fire on them.
- Police has registered a report against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for creating hatred against Pakistan Army. Advocate Ishtiaq Ahmed Mirza, chairman of the I.M. Pakistan, in his complaint said he received a WhatsApp clip which showed a man making a speech. He said it was visible that the man delivering the speech was Nawaz Sharif, the prime minister, who was allegedly provoking people and creating hatred against the armed forces and so he filed a case against the Prime Minister.
- US President Trump will visit Saudi Arabia, Israel, and The Vatican before NATO and G7 summits.
- An official has said that the UN chief is closely following India-Pakistan developments.
- Syed Akbaruddin, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations has told the body owes $55 million to India for peacekeeping operations.
- India is a secular state with no state religion and safeguarding the rights of minorities forms an essential core of its polity, said Mukul Rohatgi, who led the Indian delegation at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. Rohatgi was reacting to criticism from Pakistan over treatment of minorities. He said India makes no distinction between caste, creed, colour or religion of a citizen and the Indian constitution guarantees freedom of religion to every individual. He said the right to free speech and expression occupies its rightful place in the core of the Indian Constitution. “As the world’s largest multi-layered democracy, we fully recognise the importance of free speech and expression. Our people are conscious of their political freedoms and exercise their choices at every opportunity,” Rohatgi told the member states. It also raised the issue of mob violence against minorities – Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and Dalits in India. On the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, Rohatgi said the Act is applied only to disturbed areas and these areas are very few and in proximity to some international borders. Whether this Act should be repealed or not is a matter of on-going vibrant political debate in my country,” he said. On transgenders, he said India has been at the forefront of recognising their equal rights. The Supreme Court gave a landmark judgement in 2014 directing the government to declare trans-genders a “third gender” and included them as an “Other Backward Class” entitled to affirmative action benefits. The apex court also reinforced that transgenders should have all rights under law, Rohatgi informed.
- The Supreme Court has upheld the death penalty for the four convicts for the 2012 gang-rape and murder of Nirbhaya. Nirbhaya’s mother said whatever happened with her daughter was a crime but the government should make such laws that rape culprits should be severaly punished so that the same is not repeated with any other girl.
- At least 10 people have died in a road accident in UP.
- India successfully launched a new a 450-crore communications satellite, the GSAT-9, for South Asia from its space station, Isro today. The satellite, funded entirely by India, is aimed at helping regional countries boost their telecommunication and broadcasting services. Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan have thanked India for this saying they will benefit from this satellite. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the scientists on the launch, saying he was “very proud of them.” The main purpose of this indigenous satellite to provide communication and disaster support, emergency services and connectivity among the countries of South Asia region. However, the project does not involve Pakistan as it pulled out of it. Pakistan has five satellites but they lack heavy duty launchers and satellite fabrication facilities. Modi meanwhile, has termed it a priceless gift for the neighbours.
- In a child trafficking racket, Mumbai crime branch is on the lookout for an Akali leader from Punjab, according to some media reports. The information was given to them by a man arrested from Mumbai. According to details the kids were taken abroad under promise that they will be given jobs and eventually citizenship.
- In the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament, Great Britain’s 3-2 win over new Zealand and India’s loss against hosts Malaysia 1-0 has confirmed UK’s place in the finals. Earlier on Japan defeated Australia 3-2. Matches for the third, fourth and fifth positions will be played tomorrow.
- In IPL 10 Gujarat and Bangalore are out of the playoffs.
- In IPL 10 Mumbai Indians are leadsing. Kolkata Knight Riders, Pune Supergiants and Sunrisers Hyderabad are strong.
- In IPL 10, Delhi Daredevils and Kings Xi Punjab are struggling.
- In IPL 10, Kings XI Punjab is facing Royal Challengers Bangalore today.
- Salman Khan’s Tubelight teaser is making rounds in media and can be seen on on Channel Y. The movie that will be released on Eid is being directed by Kabir Khan.
