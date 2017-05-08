Southasian Pulse radio headlines – May 8
- Floods have affected many parts of Canada. Qubec has announced state of emergency. About 1,200 members of Canadians forces are called in for rescue operations and more are expected to join in. Meanwhile, schools in Montreal remain closed. About 2.5 lakhs sand bags have been brought in the city to counter adverse affects of floods. Some parts of and Ontario are also facing mild floods. Authorities are telling people in Montreal to stay at home.
- Thousands joined Khalsa Day Sikh Parade from Malton to Rexdale. YMedia team covered the event.
- The 2017 International Yoga Day celebrations in Toronto is expected to be attended by nearly 10,000 people. The International Yoga Day Canada (IYDC), a Canadian NGO, is organizing the celebrations at the International Centre in Mississauga on Sunday, June 25. The program will be televised live globally through broadcast and social media and is expected to reach an audience of millions across North America and India. “International Yoga Day aims to raise awareness of the many benefits of practicing yoga,” said Indian Consul General in Toronto, Dinesh Bhatia, Chief Honorary Patron and Head of the Advisory Board of the IYDC on an event held recently prior to the June 25 celebrations. “The draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India at the United Nations and was endorsed by a record 177 member states. The proposal was first introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly,” he said, adding that “Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature.’’
- Raj Grewal organised a basketball tournament that was also attended by Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Councillor Gurpreet Dhillon.
- Emmanuel Macron, 39 has become the youngest French President after winning elections.
- Major General Mohammad Baqeri, head of the Iranian armed forces, has warned Islamabad that Tehran would hit bases inside Pakistan if the government does not take action against militants who carry out cross-border attacks. About 10 Iranian border guards were killed by militants last month. Iran said Jaish-al-Adl, a militant group, had shot at the guards with long-range guns, from inside Pakistan. The border area has long been under unrest due to the presence of both drug smugglers and terrorists. Baqeri said Iran cannot accept continuation of this situation. Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited Pakistan last week and asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to improve border security. Pakistan assured Iran it would deploy moretroops and take care of the situation.
- Karachi stock exchange is at an all time high and commercial banking stocks are up also. KSE touched 100 points.
- Afghanistan has denied Pakistani claim that it killed 50 of its soldiers and injured 100 others saying Pakistani media is giving wrong news. In fact only two soldiers were killed in Pakistani firing. Earlier, Afghan forces killed eight Pakistani civilians.
- According to Geo News, an Indian woman Uzma has alleged that a Pakistani, by the name of Tahir Ali from KP forced her to marry him. She went to the Indian High Commision in Islamabad and urged officials to send her back. Tahir has said she is lying and he never forced her to marry him. Tahir said he told Uzma very clearly that he is married, still she went ahead and married him of her own free will.
- Punjab Chief Minister Shabaz Sharif has sent a legal notice to PTI chief Imran Khan must publicly apologise for making malicious claims against Nawaz Sharif and his family. Imran has been given 14 days to respond.
- AAP Canada remains divided on Bhagwant Mann issue. About 26 people wrote a letter to Kejriwal saying he should not be made Punjab Convenor due to his drinking problem. Meanwhile, Mann has promised to leave drinking. Sukhpal Khaira has also protested on the appointment and therefore left AAP. Gurpreet Ghuggi is also annoyed.
- Surinder Mavi, AAP Toronto Convener has objected on Bhagwant Mann’s new position saying he should not be made Punjab Convenor.
- : Jaskirat Mann, AAP Canada Convener clarifying some air has said this is the opinion of few individuals on Bhagwant Mann not from all the AAP Canada members. Harpreet Singh Khosa has given similar comments saying some poeple are trying to tarnish the image of Mann.
- Kapil Mishra, former AAP Cabinet Minister has alleged that Arvind Kejriwal accepted IRs2 crore from Satyendra Jain. he has made these comments after being removed from position. Kejriwal has not even responded to these allegations. Mishra also said Kejriwal gave IRs50 crore for his brother-in-law. Coming to her husband’s defence Sunita Kejriwal has rubbished all those allegations adding her brother-in-law is not even alive.
- Amid corruption allegations BJP has demanded resignation from Kejriwal.
- Though this morning Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi did not respond to media inquiries but said earlier Kapil Mishra’s corruption allegations against Kejriwal are not even worth responding.
- Meanwhile, Congress party wants corruption allegations against Kejriwal to be probed.
- Anna Hazare has said though corruption allegations against Arvind Kejriwal are saddening but he is trying to get an insight into the matter through some of his colleagues.
- Kumar Vishwas says neither he nor AAP’s enemies can believe Kejriwal accepted bribe
- Shazia Ilmi, BJP leader has said Kejriwal is greedy for power and money and she feels bad she once worked with such people.
- Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has also said that Kejriwal’s corrupt face has been exposed and he should quit as Delhi chief minister.
- Former AAP member Yogendra Yadav has said evidence must be presented before levelling such serious allegations against Kejriwal adding naked power struggle in AAP is evident today.
- Former minister Azim Khan has also said the party has been misbehaving with him. He also alleged Kejriwal asked for IRs5 crore from him as well.
- AAP Leader HS Phoolka has said allegations against kejriwal are totally absurd. He also asked why media is giving so much importance to it as everybody knows the truth.
- Charges of corruption against Mr Kejriwal, Dream of India of honest alternative politics stands aborted: Suspended AAP MP Dharavira Gandhi
- Former AAP leader Sucha Singh Chotepur has also commented on the Kejriwal controversy saying now the truth is coming out.
- Protest have erupted against Arvind Kejriwal amid corruption allegations.
- 28. In IPL 10 Gujarat Lions beat Kings Xi Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore.
- 29. In IPL 10 playoffs, Mumbai Indians has qualified while Kolkata Knight Riders and Pune Supergiants have almost qualified also.
- 30. In IPL 10 playoffs, Sunrisers Hyderabad is strong but Kings Xi Punjab is still struggling.
- IPL 10: Sunrisers Hyderabad is facing Mumbai Indians today.
Related posts:
Posted in: Uncategorized