Southasian Pulse radio headlines – May 9
- Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux has said flood levels are gradually dropping in Quebec and situation is improving. About 1,650 soldiers are helping municipal and provincial officials in Quebec. Even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the federal government will pay for the military-related costs. Premier Philippe Couillard, at a Montreal news conference, said: “First, I want to tell people affected by the floods…that it’s very, very terrible. I can understand the anxiety, the angst people feel right now. I would feel the same, even some anger, if it were my home being affected the way I’ve seen certain homes being affected.” Tens of people have moved to safe shelters as their homes were filled with water.
- The body of 37-year-old, Mike Gagnon of Saint-Anne-des-Monts, has been recovered from the river in eastern Quebec. He is expected to have died in the recent floods.
- Peel police arrested four in a stolen car case. The Cadillac was stolen from the driveway of a Brampton home. In this regard three were given bail. The bail hearing of the fourth one who is under 17 years of age, is going on.
- At least nine people have been killed including eight children in a blast inside a madrassa in Afghanistan.
- In Panama Papers case, Nawaz Sharif’s assets investigation will begin soon. The Supreme Court had said earlier it will set up a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in this regard. The apex court last week approved the six-member team comprising one representative each from the State Bank of Pakistan, Securities and Exchange Commission, National Accountability Bureau, Federal Investigation Agency, Military Intelligence and Inter-Services Intelligence. The team’s head, FIA additional director general was briefed about security protocols of the Federal Judicial Academy, which has been declared the JIT’s official secretariat. The first formal meeting of the JIT is expected over the next few days.
- The Pakistan Foreign Office today called upon the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan for conveying Pakistan’s concerns over Tehran’s remarks of the Iranian Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces regarding cross border actions. Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost was told such remarks are against the brotherly relations existing between the two countries. The information was shared with media by Nafees Zakaria, spokesperson of Pakistan Foreign Office.
- China is asking India to be part of Cpec – the one-belt-one-road project – and are ready to even change the name.
- AAP has said to the Election Commission, which challenged the party to rig a real EVM that they can be hacked. AAP legislator Saurabh Bharadwaj gave a half-hour live demo during the stormy session of Delhi Assembly today on how EVMs can be hacked. Bharadwaj, a former computer science engineer, hacked an EVM adding secret codes can be used to decide on voting day to decide which candidate should win. He said by changing the motherboard, changes can be done in 90 seconds.
- In Tamil Nadu, crores have taken into custody in income tax raids. AIADMK is also allegedly found involved in murders releated to illegal money and gold hordings.
- IMF has projected that India is poised to grow at 7.7 per cent in 2018-19.
- A $1.3 trillion housing boom is set to be India’s next growth driver. It will not only create jobs but offer affordable housing.
- Kapil Mishra has challenged Arvind Kejriwal to resign from your seat and fight election against me. He said he has proof and even Kejriwal does not know about it. He has asked ACB to look into the tanker scam adding Kejriwal and his fellows will be in trouble soon.
- At a stormy Delhi session, AAP said that Mishra’s allegations were baseless. A CBI investigation can be initiated with findings to be presented to Delhi’s LG.
- Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh was given ‘Siropa’ inside Golden Temple. He was accompanied by Navjot Singh Sidhu, Pargat Singh, and other leaders. On this occasion Capt said Punjab’s development is only possible with everyone’s help. In 2002, he was denied a siropa though he was the chief minister even then.
- Jagdish Tytler has once again refused to undergo a lie detector test in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.
- Punjab education department recently laid out a dress code for female teacher and told them not to wear jeans and tops. After teachers protest, this decision has been taken back.
- Capt Amarinder Singh has shown concern for the increasing racist attacks against Sikhs in USA. He talked to Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and asked her to take steps. Recently a Sikh was killed outside a grocery store in USA. Sushma Swaraj has told the Capt Sikhs will be taken care of. Talks are on with the US government in this regard.
- Indian bride sings Cheap Frills. Video goes viral.
- A do-or-die match for Kings XI Punjab today that is playing against Kolkata Knight Riders.
- PCB Chairman Sharyar Khan has said India should play with Pakistan and must honour its commitment. The two sides did not sign an MoU but a proper contract that was signed in 2014. Therefore India must complete its Pakistan tour. Khan has also sent notice to BCCI or give a $6.5 million compensation. The last time the two sides played a full bilateral series was in 2007.
