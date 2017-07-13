Special Olympics Provincial Summer Games underway in Peel Region

Region of Peel – Let the games begin! Peel Regional Police are proud to be hosting the 2017 Special Olympics Ontario Provincial Summer Games from July 13 to 16, 2017.

With approximately 800 athletes along with coaches, staff, spectators, and hundreds of community volunteers, this is the first time that the provincial games are taking place in the Region of Peel.

“Peel Regional Police takes great pride in supporting Special Olympics Ontario in their efforts to enrich the lives of athletes with intellectual disabilities. I’m excited to finally see the athletes do what they do best – Shine” said Chief Jennifer Evans.

Athletes from across the province will be competing in five sports: Athletics, Bocce, Golf, Soccer and Softball. The competitions will take place across the Region including Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga.

The 2017 Special Olympics Ontario Provincial Summer Games Opening Ceremony takes place tonight, Thursday, July 13th at 7:30 p.m. at the Powerade Centre located at 7575 Kennedy Rd. South in the City of Brampton.

The following competitions are scheduled to take place on July 13 through to July 15 at the following venues:

Athletics: Terry Fox Stadium, 9050 Bramalea Rd, Brampton, ON

Bocce: Century Gardens, 340 Vodden St E, Brampton, ON

Soccer: Huron Park, 830 Paisley Blvd W, Mississauga, ON

Softball: Dunton Athletic Fields, 6180 Kennedy Road, Mississauga, ON

Golf: Caledon Country Club, 2121 Old Baseline Road, Caledon, ON

We encourage everyone to come out to the Opening Ceremony and to the competitions to cheer on the athletes as they strive to reach their personal best. The Opening Ceremony and all competitions are free of charge. Seating at Opening Ceremonies is subject to availability, so come early to avoid disappointment.

“These athletes have been working tremendously hard over the past year and they are here to compete but also to have fun. For the athletes and parents, this means everything to them. The love and support that comes with any big event come twofold at these games” said Glenn MacDonell, President and CEO of Special Olympics Ontario.

The 2017 Special Olympics Ontario Provincial Summer Games is a qualifier for the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Summer Games in Antigonish, Nova Scotia.

To view the competition schedule and for more information visit www.specialolympics2017games. com

Background: Special Olympics Ontario

Special Olympics Ontario is part of a dynamic worldwide charitable organization dedicated to promoting a more active and better quality of life for people with an intellectual disability. Through sport, the organization is building communities of acceptance and inclusion for all people. For more information, please visit www.specialolympicsontario.com .





