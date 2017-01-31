Statement from the Honourable Kathleen Wynne, Premier of Ontario on the tragic attack at Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec

This morning I spoke with Premier Couillard about the tragic attack at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec, letting him know our hearts and thoughts are with the people of Québec City. I also met with the congregation at Masjid Toronto, standing with their community and with our Muslim brothers and sisters all across this country.

I am deeply disturbed by this cowardly act of terror. Except for our Indigenous people, all of us have come here from somewhere else. That diversity is our strength, and no one should ever have to fear worshipping their God. No matter what is happening elsewhere in the world, I want to reiterate that here in Ontario our doors are open to immigrants and refugees from all countries, all races, all ethnicities and all faiths.

But we cannot take that for granted. We need to stay vigilant in our fight against intolerance and hate, and renew our commitment to learn from each other. We will stand with those in Québec City and with anyone who may feel threatened or targeted. When we remain united our hope and our love can withstand any cowardly act.

Together we can build a province where people of all religions can live, work and worship in harmony. Ontario’s economic and social strength is built on our tradition of openness. Our faith, tolerance and diversity make our entire province stronger. Today especially, I am proud of that.



