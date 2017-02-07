Statement Marking Queen Elizabeth II Sapphire Jubilee

“On behalf of the City of Mississauga and Members of Council, we join in commemorating Queen Elizabeth’s Sapphire Jubilee and Her Majesty’s 65-year reign as Queen of Canada. This significant milestone embodies Her Majesty’s perseverance, strength and unwavering public service.

“It is only fitting that the Sapphire Jubilee coincides with another historic first: the 150th anniversary of Confederation and our nation’s founding. While, our nation has changed since Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation in 1953, the relationship between Canada and the Crown continues to be one of respect, pride and genuine affection.

“During Her Majesty’s reign, there have been a number of historic moments for our country. The Queen’s sincere understanding, support and loyalty to Canadians were evident when our elected representatives undertook the process of final patriation of the Constitution and established The Charter of Rights and Freedoms. As the signatory of the Proclamation of the Constitution Act, Her Majesty recognized the Canadian Constitution and Canadian sovereignty.

“In 2015, Mississauga Council and senior staff formally welcomed Ontario Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell to Mississauga for a Civic Call. This was an opportunity to strengthen the bond between the Crown and Mississaugans.

“Let me further recognize the volunteers and leadership of The Monarchist League of Canada who dedicated themselves to raising awareness about the important role the Crown has in Canada.”





