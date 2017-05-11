Sukhpal Khaira: Not leaving AAP, all 20 MLAs united

AAP MLA Sukhpal Khaira has said Kejriwal is a dictator and Punjab leadership should be given responsibility for AAP’s Punjab affairs. He also said that all 20 AAP MLAs in the state are united and will work to strengthen the party. Khaira said he is not joining any party and is still in party. About Ghuggi quitting the party Khaira said, “It’s an unfortunate development. Ghuggi worked hard for the party during the recent elections.” He said the party leadership should have considered the views of non-resident Indian (NRI) supporters, who blame Mann for the poll debacle. A section of NRIs had written to Kejriwal against appointing Mann as the Punjab unit chief.



