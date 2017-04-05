SUNSHINE LIST 2017: ONTARIO POWER GENERATION CEO TOPS

Courtesy: www.ontario.ca

OTTAWA – The annual Sunshine List of the top-earning employees in Ontario’s public sector has gone up by seven per cent, with over 123,000 people paid more than $100,000 last year. The provincial government published the 2016 list last week. At the top of the list is Ontario Power Generation CEO Jeffrey Lyash who was paid $1,155,899 last year.

Other in this list include:

* William Moriarty, president and CEO of the University of Toronto

Asset Management Corporation: $1,045,582

* Jill Pepall, executive VP, Ontario Pension Board: $835,389

* Glenn Jager, chief nuclear officer, Ontario Power Generation:

$832,750

* Peter Pisters, president and CEO, University Health Network:

$753,992

* Joseph Mapa, president and CEO, Sinai Health System: $719,724

* William Reichman, president and CEO, Baycrest Centre for Geriatric Care: $718,475

* Kumar Gupta, coroner, Ministry of Community Safety: $494,894

* Christopher Whitaker, president, Humber College:

$469,839

* Bonnie Lysyk, auditor general: $310,174

* Steve Paikin, host/producer, TVO: $302,622

* Donna Quan, special adviser, ministry of education:

$270,957

* Patricia Sorbara, deputy chief of staff, Office of the

Premier: $156,290

* Wayne Glover, plumber, Toronto Community Housing

Corp. $107,453

* Michael Osso, janitor, Ontario Power Generation:

$104,498

* Corey Rooney. solid waste collection operator, City of

Toronto: $100,206

It is mandatory that all agencies receiving public funding from the province must disclose the names, positions and salaries of each employee paid $100,000 or more in

a calendar year. The $100,000 figure represents total pay - salary plus any bonuses or overtime – but not benefits. Taxable benefits are repor ted on a separate line. Though taxpayers in the province of Ontario were still paying for the 2015 Pan Am Games in 2016, seven staffers from the Toronto Organizing Committee are on the new Sunshine List, paid over $100,000 each last year. Mayo Schmidt, CEO of Hydro One after being privatized by the Liberal government in 2015 earned $4.5 million last year. The former CEO of Ontario Power Generation, Tom Mitchell, who retired in 2015, got a payout of $563,000 last year on top of the $1.59 million he received in 2015. The 2015 Pan Am Games’ senior vice-president, Rober t O’Doher ty earned $358,500. The Sunshine List about 20 years ago published by the PC government of Mike Harris had 4,576 names. There are 22,311 individuals on this year’s list. Premier Kathleen Wynne’s salary was $208,974 last year. Premier Wynne said: “I’m not sure that that accomplishes the transparency that the Sunshine List is intended to engender. You know $100,000 is still a lot of money so we’re going to keep it at that level. People have the right to know where those salaries sit at. Is $100,000 a lot of money? I think it is. The $100,000

is still a lot of money.”



