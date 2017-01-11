The Brampton Beast and Oscar’s Roadhouse Present: Hockey Day In Brampton 

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, the ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, are very pleased to announce that Hockey Day In Brampton is coming to the Powerade Centre on Saturday, January 14th.

The Beast organization is proud to partner with Oscar’s Roadhouse to commemorate the local Brampton hockey scene. The centerpiece of these celebrations is a pre-game salute to the Brampton Minor Midget AAA 45′s, a club that earned entry into the OHL Cup Top 10 Rankings this season

Every local hockey player wearing their Brampton 45′s jerseys will be awarded free admission to the game courtesy of Oscar’s Roadhouse. The first 2,000 fans in the building will receive an autograph card of Beast starting goaltender Zachary Fucale, who recently led Canada to a Spengler Cup Championship in Davos, Switzerland.

The matchup on the ice is perfectly fitting for this special occasion as the Beast and Toledo Walleye are arguably the two most entertaining teams in the ECHL. There are so many compelling similarities between these two teams: They both rank high in the league standings, they are both loaded with scoring talent, they are both blessed with elite goaltending and they both play an in-your-face, relentless brand of hockey.

Fans are encouraged to visit the Brampton Sports Hall of Fame before taking their seat for the game. Rick Nash, Matt Duchene, Cassie Campbell-Pascal and Jayna Hefford are among the hockey luminaries enshrined in the Hall.