THE MINISTER OF EVERYTHING 

Courtesy: Navdeep Bains Official Faccebook
DESK REPORT
Hill Times has highlighted Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation,
Science and Economic Development under its Power & Influence
column and called him ‘Minister of Everything’.
Talking to the publication, Bains said: “It’s not going to
be simply an innovation, science, economic development
plan, it’s going to be a government-wide approach that’s
really going to implicate industry, academia, and civil
society as well, because we all need to work together,” and
the outcome will be “jobs, jobs, jobs.” He continued:
“I take pride in building those relationships and I
think those relationships are really critical for not only developing
a plan, but critically important when we execute and implement a plan.”

