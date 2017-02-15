THE MINISTER OF EVERYTHING

Courtesy: Navdeep Bains Official Faccebook

DESK REPORT

Hill Times has highlighted Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation,

Science and Economic Development under its Power & Influence

column and called him ‘Minister of Everything’.

Talking to the publication, Bains said: “It’s not going to

be simply an innovation, science, economic development

plan, it’s going to be a government-wide approach that’s

really going to implicate industry, academia, and civil

society as well, because we all need to work together,” and

the outcome will be “jobs, jobs, jobs.” He continued:

“I take pride in building those relationships and I

think those relationships are really critical for not only developing

a plan, but critically important when we execute and implement a plan.”

Related posts: