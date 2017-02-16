Tiger Shroff pays tribute to his dad Jackie in Munna Michael’s new song Ding Dang

Tiger Shroff paid tribute to his father Jackie Shroff in Eros International and Viki Rajani’s upcoming film Munna Michael. He stepped into his father’s footsteps when he recently shot the street-style dance number in Sabbir Khan’s directorial Munna Michael last week. Speaking on the song, director Sabbir Khan said, “We styled Tiger in a manner similar to his father back in the day. The dance moves have also been designed keeping Jaggu Dada in mind. Tiger resembles his dad from the film Hero in this number and also spoken in the lukka lingo and does it well”.

Ayesha Shroff who has witnessed her son and husband’s career says, “Tiger is as old as his father when he acted in Hero, Tiger started out younger though. When I saw the song he shot for last week, I was stunned. He has paid homage to Jackie and how!”

Munna Michael is an action-packed dance drama helmed by director Sabbir Khan who once again teams up with Tiger Shroff after two consecutive hits. The film is based on the story of Munna, a street boy from Teen Batti in Mumbai, who loves dancing and grows up idolizing the legendary dancer, Michael Jackson. The romantic drama laced with stylized power-packed action promises to be a mass entertainer. Film is slated to release on July 7, 2017.





