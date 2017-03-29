TO FIGHT ISIS WE NEED TO IDENTIFY THE ROOT CAUSE: DEFENCE MINISTER HARJIT SAJJAN TALKS TO YMEDIA

MISSISSAUGA – Canada’s Minister of Defence Harjit Sajjan while talking to YMedia recently said to fight ISIS one needs to identify the root cause also. The interview was conducted by Yudhvir Jaswal, Group Editor and CEO of YMedia at the campaign office of Mary Ng, Liberal Candidate for Markham Thornhill. Dismissing any fears that USCanada ties can be affected by the new administration in USA, he said that Canada’s relations with the Trump administration are very good. He informed of his recent meeting with his counterpar t US Defence Secretary James Mattis and called him a mature person. He said said it was impor tant “to stop new recruits from joining ISIS otherwise we will keep on fighting against them.” Sajjan who has played an admirable role in Afghanistan, when asked on one side Pakistan holds talks with Afghan Taliban and on the other fights against them, replied talks with Afghan Taliban are necessary but it requires a different strategy to tackle them – like the one employed in Syria and Iraq. There is no one solution to this problem but to apply various methodologies to deal with Afghan Taliban. When asked that US President Donald Trump wants all NATO nations to spend at least two per cent of their GDP on defence, Sajjan said for now Canada is spending one percent of its GDP on defence but reaching a target of two per cent would mean doubling the expenditure that would be difficult at this point. He also informed that Canada is in the process of completing a review of the defence policy that will be unveiled in the next two month. When asked the defence budgets are being cut, Sajjan said once the review of the defence policy is completed, how much budget is required to run operations will be determined only then. Being a role model for youth, he also

gave an inspiring message to youngsters. Full interview can be viewed on Channel Y, available on Rogers 857 and Bell 828.

– The deficit (as shown in the above chart) is at $23 billion, down

from $25.1 billion in the last fiscal update, and is projected to reach

$28.5 billion for 2017-18 — including a $3 billion contingency fund –

before declining to $18.8 billion in 2021-22.

– Employment insurance premiums are going up five cents to

$1.68 per every $100 of insurable earnings, up from $1.63 — the

maximum allowable increase under the Employment Insurance

Act.

– The 71-year-old Canada Savings Bond program, first established

in 1946, is no longer cost effective and is being phased out.

– Higher taxes on alcohol and tobacco products: the excise duty

rate on cigarettes goes up to $21.56 per carton of smokes from

$21.03, while the rates on alcohol are going up two per cent. Both

will be adjusted every April 1 starting next year, based on the

consumer price index.

– The public transit tax credit, which allows the cost of transit

passes to be deducted, is being eliminated effective July 1.

– The budget dedicates $11.2 billion to cities and provinces for

affordable housing over 10 years as part of the second wave of the

government’s infrastructure program, $5 billion of which is to encourage housing providers to pool their resources with private partners to

pay for new projects.

– An innovation and skills plan to foster high-tech growth in six

sectors: advanced manufacturing, agri-food, clean technology, digital

industries, health/bio-sciences and clean resources

– $523.9 million over five years to prevent tax evasion and improve tax

compliance, including more auditors, a crackdown on high-risk

avoidance cases and better investigative efforts.

– $7 billion in spending over 10 years for Canadian families, including

40,000 new subsidized daycare spaces across Canada by 2019,

extended parental leave and allowing expectant mothers to claim

maternity benefits 12 weeks before their due date.

– $2.7 billion over six years for labour market transfer agreements

with the provinces and territories to modernize training and job

supports, to help those looking for work to upgrade skills, gain

experience, start a business or get employment counselling.

– A national database of all housing properties in Canada, known as

the Housing Statistics Framework, to track details on purchases,

sales, demographics and financing, as well as foreign ownership.

– $400 million over three years through the Business Development

Bank of Canada for a “venture capital catalyst initiative” to make

more venture capital available to Canadian entrepreneurs.

– A comprehensive spending review of “at least three federal

departments,” to be named later, to eliminate waste and inefficiencies, as well as a three-year review of federal assets and an audit

of existing innovation and clean-tech programs.

– $59.8 million over four years, beginning in 2018-19, to make

student loans and grants more readily available for part-time

students, and $107.4 million over the same period for assist

students with dependent children.

– $287.2 million over three years, starting in 2018-19, for a pilot

project to facilitate adult-student access to student loans and

grants.

– $225 million over four years, starting in 2018-19, for a new

organization to support skills development and measurement.

– $395.5 million over three years for the youth employment

strategy.

danger of ISIS, Minister Sajjan



