Traffic Stop Leads to Firearm

courtesy:- Peelpolice.ca

Mississauga – Officers from Peel Regional Police 12 Division have arrested four males in connection of a loaded handgun during a traffic stop.

On Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at 4:27 a.m., police investigated a motor vehicle in the area of Webb Drive and Duke of York Blvd in the City of Mississauga. During the traffic stop, investigation revealed that the occupants in the vehicle were in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun. This handgun also contained an illegal magazine capable of containing 30 rounds of ammunition.

A 17-year old male young personfrom Brampton has been charged with numerous firearm related offences. As well, Jaquille PENNEY a 23 year old male from Brampton, Kalu SOLOMON a 20 year old male from Waterloo, and Shayne Anthony REID an 18 year old male from Toronto, have also been charged with numerous firearm related offences.

A general provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (Y.C.J.A.) prohibits the release of the name of a Young Person and, therefore, the identity of the Young Person charged in this investigation is protected.

All parties were held for a bail hearing to appear at the A. Grenville & William Davis Ontario Court of Justice in the City of Brampton. The young offender attended court on March 15, 2017. The three adults appeared on, March 16, 2017.



