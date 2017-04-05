Trudeau defends budget 2017, immigration policy but does not answer how to balance the budget

BY SHAZIA MALIK

BRAMPTON – In election campaign we made commitment to grow the economy and raise the benefit to the middle class and those working hard to join in. This was the reply of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when asked how he intends to balance the budget as the deficit has risen to $23 billion for 2016-17, and go up by $28.5 billion in 2017-18. Trudeau continued by saying “that was a promise to invest in our communities, to invest putting money in people’s pockets, to invest in areas like public transit, research, training, and other infrastructure like social housing to help people succeed because for 10 years under the Conservative government, the growth trajectory was just too low. There wasn’t enough economic growth

to benefit the middle class and those working hard to join in.” Trudeau said so “we made the decision to invest. The first things we did was, to lower taxes for the middle class and raise them on the wealthiest one per cent. Then we brought in the Canada Child Benefit plan to put more money in the pockets of nine out of 10 Canadians and the families, families who need it because we stopped sending cheques to children of millionaire families unlike what the Conservatives did. ”That actually had an effect on 800,000 children in the Greater Toronto Area. So the parents have more money to spend on groceries, for school supplies, for clothes, and the kind of things that make a significant difference in people’s lives. We have also

moved in budget 2017 with investments on childcare which we know is going to have a massive impact on low and modest income families because these are the kinds of things that create opportunities for parents to go back to work, to be able to contribute more, to succeed in the economy. ”Our national housing strategy, $11 billion for the coming decade

is going to making housing more affordable and accessible for many people. This is the choice we make to invest in the kinds of things that will help Canadians now and grow the economy in the coming years. And in just the last one and half week we can see its impact on growth – more jobs, decrease in the unemployment rate showing a positive trajectory on growth that we are very, very pleased with. But we know there’s a lot more work we have to do but we are keeping our commitments to Canadians to invest in the kind of things they need right now so that we can achieve better growth in the coming years.”Talking about welcoming immigrants in the country that is putting burden on taxpayers, Trudeau commented: “On the issue of immigration Canadians understand that welcoming people from every corner of the world is notjust a nice and compassionate thing to do, it’s a driver of success for our communities, for our country.” He repeated his earlier statement that “those fleeing persecution, terror and war, Canadians welcomed them, regardless of your faith” adding “diversity is Canada’s strength. When the rest of the world was closing doors on Syrian refugees, Canada opened its doors on them” as Canadians believe every family and child has the right to live a good life. On the issue of national security, Trudeau said the Government of Canada believes that it is impor tant for Canadians to be informed and engaged on Canada’s national security framework and that the government is very much committed to provide a safe environment to all to thrive in a safe environment. There is nothing more important for his government to ensure that Canadians feel secure so national security is of utmost importance for the Liberal government, so keeping people safe is of paramount impor tance to them.



