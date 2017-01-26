TRUDEAU TO MEET MODI DURING INDIA VISIT: MINISTER SOHI

BY SHAZIA MALIK

MISSISSAUGA – Canada wishes to boost trade and commerce with

India. It desires to enhance business ties with that country and increase

capital investment. This was commented by Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of

Infrastructure and Communities in an exclusive discussion with Yudhvir

Jaswal Group Editor and CEO of Y Media on Southasian PULSE radio show.

He was recently in India where he took around 150 business leaders and

companies to attend the Vibrant Gujrat Summit. Sohi said Canada has

been a partner of India at the political and trade level. The business

community from here now wishes to invest in India’s infrastructure

and other areas and vice versa. Though trade between the two currently

till date stood at a little over $8 billion but Sohi said no target

has been set for now but since the Liberal government took over, it

has gone up by 30% which is only expected to increase in coming

days. Sohi said at least a 1,000 Canadian companies are working in

India, 700 educational institutions have offices there and likewise a

100 Indian companies are operating in Canada doing a business of

about $15 million in the realm of pension funds. But more cooperation

is required in the fields of logistics, energy and manufacturing also.

Sohi said the over 1.3 million people who have some connection with

India, relate to that country on the cultural, language and traditional level.

Thus ties with India are going from strength to strength.

He also mentioned his meeting with the Indian Priem Minister Narendra

Modi during the Vibrant Gujrat Summit where he gave a presentation and

explained why Canada is the best place for investment and how other

area of mutual interest can be explored. Sohi added as the middle class

in both countries increases and gets stronger, the economy of both will

grow and trade ties enhance.



As an infrastructure minister, Sohi said his focus is on smart cities in

Canada also. The government desires that municipalities utilize

technology, encourage green energy, and have better transportation

facilities. India is also looking at these areas. He informed for several

years global surveys on cities have ranked some of Canada’s cities as

the best places to live. Thus in India his focus was to give this

information to the Indian businessmen to invest in Canada that will help

both countries grow at the global level. Sohi also visited the facility of

Bombardier Inc. in India, which is one of Canada’s major multinational

aerospace and transportation company and the Brookfield Companies

that have an equity of $230 billion. On the question of being invited as a

VIP guest in a country where he was detained once, Sohi said the

1980s was a bad chapter in Indian history adding he condemns

violence in all its forms. As an elected official of Canada his job was to

represent his country in the best way but he loves India as he still has

family and friends there. He thanked the people of Gujrat for extending

such a warm welcome to him. Sohi said wherever he went, whether it

was Mumbai or Delhi, he was received very well by people. On

Trudeau’s India visit, Sohi said no date or schedule has been set for his

visit but Modi sent an invitation to Trudeau that he accepted.

