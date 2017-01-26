TRUDEAU TO MEET MODI DURING INDIA VISIT: MINISTER SOHI
BY SHAZIA MALIK
MISSISSAUGA – Canada wishes to boost trade and commerce with
India. It desires to enhance business ties with that country and increase
capital investment. This was commented by Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of
Infrastructure and Communities in an exclusive discussion with Yudhvir
Jaswal Group Editor and CEO of Y Media on Southasian PULSE radio show.
He was recently in India where he took around 150 business leaders and
companies to attend the Vibrant Gujrat Summit. Sohi said Canada has
been a partner of India at the political and trade level. The business
community from here now wishes to invest in India’s infrastructure
and other areas and vice versa. Though trade between the two currently
till date stood at a little over $8 billion but Sohi said no target
has been set for now but since the Liberal government took over, it
has gone up by 30% which is only expected to increase in coming
days. Sohi said at least a 1,000 Canadian companies are working in
India, 700 educational institutions have offices there and likewise a
100 Indian companies are operating in Canada doing a business of
about $15 million in the realm of pension funds. But more cooperation
is required in the fields of logistics, energy and manufacturing also.
Sohi said the over 1.3 million people who have some connection with
India, relate to that country on the cultural, language and traditional level.
Thus ties with India are going from strength to strength.
He also mentioned his meeting with the Indian Priem Minister Narendra
Modi during the Vibrant Gujrat Summit where he gave a presentation and
explained why Canada is the best place for investment and how other
area of mutual interest can be explored. Sohi added as the middle class
in both countries increases and gets stronger, the economy of both will
grow and trade ties enhance.
As an infrastructure minister, Sohi said his focus is on smart cities in
Canada also. The government desires that municipalities utilize
technology, encourage green energy, and have better transportation
facilities. India is also looking at these areas. He informed for several
years global surveys on cities have ranked some of Canada’s cities as
the best places to live. Thus in India his focus was to give this
information to the Indian businessmen to invest in Canada that will help
both countries grow at the global level. Sohi also visited the facility of
Bombardier Inc. in India, which is one of Canada’s major multinational
aerospace and transportation company and the Brookfield Companies
that have an equity of $230 billion. On the question of being invited as a
VIP guest in a country where he was detained once, Sohi said the
1980s was a bad chapter in Indian history adding he condemns
violence in all its forms. As an elected official of Canada his job was to
represent his country in the best way but he loves India as he still has
family and friends there. He thanked the people of Gujrat for extending
such a warm welcome to him. Sohi said wherever he went, whether it
was Mumbai or Delhi, he was received very well by people. On
Trudeau’s India visit, Sohi said no date or schedule has been set for his
visit but Modi sent an invitation to Trudeau that he accepted.