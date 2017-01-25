Trump gives green signal to Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines
“I look forward to working very closely with the new US administration” Chrystia Freeland
BY SHAZIA MALIK
BRAMPTON – I look forward to working very
closely with the new U.S. administration, and
with the United States Congress on issues
of mutual interest, including trade and investment
in various sectors. This was
stated by Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign
Affairs in an exclusive with Midweek.
When asked what would be her role as Canada’s new foreign
affairs minister in keeping relations with the US balanced, Chrystia
said: “Canadians and Americans know that trade brings greater
prosperity to all of us, par ticularly the middle class. Our relationship
is key to jobs and growth. We are clearly a pro-trade government
and our deep people-to-people ties and strong integrated
economies provide the basis for advancing our strong and prosperous
partnership with our southern neighbour.
When asked how does she see Canada’s relations with the US in future,
Chrystia added: “We are confident the new administration will see that Canada’s
partnership with the US mutually strengthens our two nations and provides
real opportunities to grow our respective economies for the middle class. We
will continue to work with the incoming administration on the
interconnectedness and to the mutual benefit of our two economies.”
On relations with Russia, she said: “This government will continue to
hold Russia to account on its unacceptable behavior, including in Ukraine. Our
strategy is one of deterrence and dialogue. There is no progress without
dialogue. We need deterrence and dialogue if we are to be effective
over the longer term, and advance on Canadian interests.”