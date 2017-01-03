TWO NOTED INDIANS DIE IN TURKEY NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING 

Ontario – Two Indians, Abis Rizvi, a noted real estate developer from Mumbai, and fashion designer Khushi Shah died in the terror attack at Reina nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey. Abis, also the son of former Rajya Sabha MP Akhtar Hasan Rizvi, had recently produced a Bollywood movie, Roar: The Tigers of Sundarbans. The other was identified as Khushi Shah, a resident of Gujarat. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in a tweet share that she spoke to Abis’ father. “He and Mrs. Rizvi also want to go to Istanbul. We are organizing their visa. The Indian envoy in Turkey has been alerted and asked to make all arrangements.”