Two-Way Defenseman Traccitto Earns Promotion to AHL’s IceCaps 

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO – The Brampton Beast, the ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, are pleased to announce today that blueliner Reggie Traccitto’s strong play has earned him a Professional Tryout contract (PTO) with the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps.

The Oakville, Ontario native has proven to be a reliable contributor for the Beast at both ends of the ice in the 31 games he has played. In addition to his strong physical presence and solid defensive positioning, his booming shot and deft passing ability makes him a dynamic presence in the attacking zone. He has produced one goal and 10 assists for 11 points, and he has racked up 20 penalty minutes.

Traccitto, 27, comes to the IceCaps organization not shy of AHL game experience as he suited up for two contests with the Toronto Marlies during the 2014-15 season. He did not register a point in either of those matches.

He is expected to join the IceCaps in time for their Friday night road game against the Binghamton Senators.

In other news, forward Taylor Carnevale has been released from his Standard Player Contract (SPC). He recorded no points in three games.