Unbox Your Phone. Samsung Canada Introduces the Samsung Galaxy S8 | S8+: A Smartphone Without Limits

Combining stunning design, and a connected ecosystem, Samsung Canada challenges the boundaries of

today’s smartphones and helps you seize everyday moments to their fullest

MISSISSAUGA, ON – March 29, 2017 – Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. introduces the world to the

Galaxy S8| S8+, a smartphone that pushes the boundaries of traditional smartphones with its seamless

hardware design and a variety of new service offerings. With the launch of multiple services and apps, as

well as a stunning Infinity Display for immersive viewing experience, the Galaxy S8 brings a new level of

functionality and convenience. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be available for purchase in Canada beginning

April 21st, 2017. Consumers who pre-order either device beginning March 29th through April 20th, 2017

will also receive the new Samsung Gear VR with Controller as a gift upon completion of their purchase1.

“The Samsung Galaxy S8 ushers in a new era of smartphone design and fantastic new services, opening

up new ways to experience the world,” said DJ Koh, President of Mobile Communications Business,

Samsung Electronics. “The Galaxy S8 is our testament to regaining your trust by redefining what’s

possible in safety and marks a new milestone in Samsung’s smartphone legacy.”

See and Experience More

The Galaxy S8 builds on Samsung’s heritage of creating stunning designs and functional devices.

Available in 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 and 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+, the Infinity Display and virtually bezel-less

design form a smooth, continuous surface with no buttons or harsh angles. The result is a truly

immersive viewing experience that makes multi-tasking more convenient. The Galaxy S8 compact design

enables comfortable one-handed operation and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 on both the front and back for

durability and a high-quality finish.

The Galaxy Foundation

In addition to the new design innovations, Samsung continues to deliver cutting-edge technology

including an advanced camera, excellent performance and benefits to the devices that users love,

including:

 Premium Camera: The Galaxy S8 is equipped with an advanced 8MP F1.7 Smart autofocus front

camera and 12MP F1.7 Dual Pixel rear camera for outstanding low-light, zoom and anti-blur

photos with enhanced image processing.

 Powerful Performance: Packing powerful performance and connectivity, the Galaxy S8 features

the world’s first 10nm processor in a smartphone², enabling increased speed and efficiency. It is

also gigabit LTE and gigabit Wi-Fi ready with support for up to 1 Gbps so users can quickly

download files, regardless of the file size.

 Robust Entertainment: Certified by the UHD Alliance as MOBILE HDR PREMIUMTM, Galaxy S8

lets you see the same vibrant colors and contrasts that the filmmakers intended while watching

your favorite shows. In addition, the Galaxy S8 offers next-level gaming experience with vivid

and vibrant graphic technology, as well as a Game Pack featuring top game titles, including

select titles supported by the Vulkan API.

 Global Standard in Mobile Security: The Galaxy S8 is built on Samsung Knox, a defense-grade

security platform. In addition, the Galaxy S8 will offer a wide selection of biometric technologies

including a fingerprint scanner, iris scanner and facial recognition so users can select a biometric

authentication method that works best for them.

The Galaxy S8 will also come with the foundational Galaxy features that meet the needs of today’s

consumers, including:

 IP68 water and dust resistance³

 MicroSD support up to 256GB⁴

 Always-on display

 Fast and wireless charging capabilities⁵

New Way to Interact with Your Phone

Bixby is an intelligent interface that will help users get more out of their phone.⁶ With the new Bixby

button, you will be able to conveniently access Bixby and navigate through services and apps with

simple voice, touch and vision commands. At launch, Bixby’s Voice function will integrate with several

Samsung native apps and features including Camera, Contacts, Gallery, Messages and Settings, with the

plan to expand its capabilities to include more Samsung and third-party apps in the near future.

Contextual awareness capabilities enable Bixby to offer personalized help based on what it continues to

learn about the user’s location, interests and interaction.

Users will also be able to shop, search for images and get details about nearby places with Bixby’s image

recognition technology. As the Bixby ecosystem grows, it will connect across devices, apps and services

as a ubiquitous interface, and open up new experiences and scenarios to simplify life.

Beyond the Phone Experience

The Galaxy S8 offers a robust portfolio of products and services, elevating the Galaxy S8 experience for

premiere mobile productivity and connectivity.

The Galaxy S8 unlocks the new Samsung Gear VR with Controller, powered by Oculus. Enabling

convenient one-handed control and navigation, the controller provides better motion interaction when

accessing interactive VR content. The Galaxy S8 will also connect to the new Gear 360 (2017) to create

4K 360-degree videos and 15MP photos.⁷

Leveraging the processing power of the Galaxy S8 for enhanced productivity, Samsung DeX is a unique

solution that transforms your smartphone into a desktop by providing a desktop-like experience. With

Samsung DeX, users can easily display and edit data from their phone, which makes working from a

smartphone faster and smarter.

As more Internet of Things (IoT) devices enter the market and the connected network becomes more

complex, Samsung Connect simplifies smart device management. With Samsung Connect, users can

easily activate IoT-enabled devices through a quick three-step configuration process and manage all

connected devices through one integrated app.

New high-performance earphones tuned by AKG by Harman, offering excellent audio for remarkable

sound quality, will come as an in-box accessory. These earphones will have a comfortable hybrid canal

fit for better noise cancellation and will be made from anti-tangle metal-fabric material.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be available in Canada starting April 21, 2017 and will be offered in Midnight

Black and Orchid Grey.

¹ Some conditions apply. Visit www.samsung.com/ca for more details.

² Compared to Galaxy S7.

³ This device has been tested and received and IP (Ingress Protection) rating of IP68, which tests for dust

intrusion and for water submersion up to 1.5 metres for up to 30 minutes. Not shockproof.

⁴ Memory card sold separately.

⁵ Convertible wireless charger sold separately.

⁶ At launch, Bixby voice controls will be integrated into some of your favourite native apps, and will

understand instructions in US English, US Spanish, Korean, and Chinese.⁷ Product not available at launch.





