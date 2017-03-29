Unbox Your Phone. Samsung Canada Introduces the Samsung Galaxy S8 | S8+: A Smartphone Without Limits
Combining stunning design, and a connected ecosystem, Samsung Canada challenges the boundaries of
today’s smartphones and helps you seize everyday moments to their fullest
MISSISSAUGA, ON – March 29, 2017 – Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. introduces the world to the
Galaxy S8| S8+, a smartphone that pushes the boundaries of traditional smartphones with its seamless
hardware design and a variety of new service offerings. With the launch of multiple services and apps, as
well as a stunning Infinity Display for immersive viewing experience, the Galaxy S8 brings a new level of
functionality and convenience. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be available for purchase in Canada beginning
April 21st, 2017. Consumers who pre-order either device beginning March 29th through April 20th, 2017
will also receive the new Samsung Gear VR with Controller as a gift upon completion of their purchase1.
“The Samsung Galaxy S8 ushers in a new era of smartphone design and fantastic new services, opening
up new ways to experience the world,” said DJ Koh, President of Mobile Communications Business,
Samsung Electronics. “The Galaxy S8 is our testament to regaining your trust by redefining what’s
possible in safety and marks a new milestone in Samsung’s smartphone legacy.”
See and Experience More
The Galaxy S8 builds on Samsung’s heritage of creating stunning designs and functional devices.
Available in 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 and 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+, the Infinity Display and virtually bezel-less
design form a smooth, continuous surface with no buttons or harsh angles. The result is a truly
immersive viewing experience that makes multi-tasking more convenient. The Galaxy S8 compact design
enables comfortable one-handed operation and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 on both the front and back for
durability and a high-quality finish.
The Galaxy Foundation
In addition to the new design innovations, Samsung continues to deliver cutting-edge technology
including an advanced camera, excellent performance and benefits to the devices that users love,
including:
Premium Camera: The Galaxy S8 is equipped with an advanced 8MP F1.7 Smart autofocus front
camera and 12MP F1.7 Dual Pixel rear camera for outstanding low-light, zoom and anti-blur
photos with enhanced image processing.
Powerful Performance: Packing powerful performance and connectivity, the Galaxy S8 features
the world’s first 10nm processor in a smartphone², enabling increased speed and efficiency. It is
also gigabit LTE and gigabit Wi-Fi ready with support for up to 1 Gbps so users can quickly
download files, regardless of the file size.
Robust Entertainment: Certified by the UHD Alliance as MOBILE HDR PREMIUMTM, Galaxy S8
lets you see the same vibrant colors and contrasts that the filmmakers intended while watching
your favorite shows. In addition, the Galaxy S8 offers next-level gaming experience with vivid
and vibrant graphic technology, as well as a Game Pack featuring top game titles, including
select titles supported by the Vulkan API.
Global Standard in Mobile Security: The Galaxy S8 is built on Samsung Knox, a defense-grade
security platform. In addition, the Galaxy S8 will offer a wide selection of biometric technologies
including a fingerprint scanner, iris scanner and facial recognition so users can select a biometric
authentication method that works best for them.
The Galaxy S8 will also come with the foundational Galaxy features that meet the needs of today’s
consumers, including:
IP68 water and dust resistance³
MicroSD support up to 256GB⁴
Always-on display
Fast and wireless charging capabilities⁵
New Way to Interact with Your Phone
Bixby is an intelligent interface that will help users get more out of their phone.⁶ With the new Bixby
button, you will be able to conveniently access Bixby and navigate through services and apps with
simple voice, touch and vision commands. At launch, Bixby’s Voice function will integrate with several
Samsung native apps and features including Camera, Contacts, Gallery, Messages and Settings, with the
plan to expand its capabilities to include more Samsung and third-party apps in the near future.
Contextual awareness capabilities enable Bixby to offer personalized help based on what it continues to
learn about the user’s location, interests and interaction.
Users will also be able to shop, search for images and get details about nearby places with Bixby’s image
recognition technology. As the Bixby ecosystem grows, it will connect across devices, apps and services
as a ubiquitous interface, and open up new experiences and scenarios to simplify life.
Beyond the Phone Experience
The Galaxy S8 offers a robust portfolio of products and services, elevating the Galaxy S8 experience for
premiere mobile productivity and connectivity.
The Galaxy S8 unlocks the new Samsung Gear VR with Controller, powered by Oculus. Enabling
convenient one-handed control and navigation, the controller provides better motion interaction when
accessing interactive VR content. The Galaxy S8 will also connect to the new Gear 360 (2017) to create
4K 360-degree videos and 15MP photos.⁷
Leveraging the processing power of the Galaxy S8 for enhanced productivity, Samsung DeX is a unique
solution that transforms your smartphone into a desktop by providing a desktop-like experience. With
Samsung DeX, users can easily display and edit data from their phone, which makes working from a
smartphone faster and smarter.
As more Internet of Things (IoT) devices enter the market and the connected network becomes more
complex, Samsung Connect simplifies smart device management. With Samsung Connect, users can
easily activate IoT-enabled devices through a quick three-step configuration process and manage all
connected devices through one integrated app.
New high-performance earphones tuned by AKG by Harman, offering excellent audio for remarkable
sound quality, will come as an in-box accessory. These earphones will have a comfortable hybrid canal
fit for better noise cancellation and will be made from anti-tangle metal-fabric material.
The Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be available in Canada starting April 21, 2017 and will be offered in Midnight
Black and Orchid Grey.
¹ Some conditions apply. Visit www.samsung.com/ca for more details.
² Compared to Galaxy S7.
³ This device has been tested and received and IP (Ingress Protection) rating of IP68, which tests for dust
intrusion and for water submersion up to 1.5 metres for up to 30 minutes. Not shockproof.
⁴ Memory card sold separately.
⁵ Convertible wireless charger sold separately.
⁶ At launch, Bixby voice controls will be integrated into some of your favourite native apps, and will
understand instructions in US English, US Spanish, Korean, and Chinese.⁷ Product not available at launch.