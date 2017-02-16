Vallorani Breaks Beast Single Season Points Record in Loss to Nailers

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Brampton Beast forward David Vallorani recorded a goal and added two assists on Wednesday night at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia, giving him 58 points on the season, eclipsing Jason Pitton’s single-season points record of 55 points set back in the 2013-14 Central Hockey League season.

The Beast fought hard through a myriad of strange occurrences and ran into a hot goaltender in Sean Maguire who made 40 saves to help the Nailers defeat the Beast 6-3.

It took both teams over half a period to get going, but later in the opening frame, both teams found their game and goals started going in at an eye-popping pace.

Wheeling’s Michael Webster started the scoring at 13:06 , beating starter Zach Fucale with a one-timer slap shot at 13:06 .

It didn’t take long for the Beast to respond. Chris Leveille located the puck during a goalmouth scramble, danced around a defender and netted his tenth goal of the season to extend his point streak to seven games as he tied the game just 24 seconds later at 13:30 .

David Vallorani earned the secondary assist on the play, giving him the single-season points record early in the game. David Ling also earned an assist on the play to extend his point streak to seven games.

The goals kept coming just over a minute later as Cody Wydo picked up his first of the night on a deflection in front of the goal at 14:32 .

The fast-paced first period continued in a hurry just over a minute later as Kevin Schultze pounced on a rebound in front of Fucale and roofed the puck into the net at 15:28 for a quick 3-1 Wheeling lead.

The third Wheeling goal spelled the end of Fucale’s night. He finished the game with three goals allowed on eight shots against in 15:28 of ice time. Andrew D’Agostini entered the game in relief.

Then the game got even more bizarre. With 2:28 remaining in the first period as Christian Weidauer was headed to the penalty box for boarding, a malfunction with the glass caused an early first intermission break to allow arena staff time to repair the glass.

When the teams returned to the ice, the Nailers started their power play with an offensive zone face off. Wheeling won the faceoff and Wydo slammed home his second of the night just three seconds into the power play to make it a 4-1 game.

When it was all said and done, the teams combined for five goals in 4:29 in the first period before playing out the remainder of the opening frame following the first intermission.

The teams battled hard to start the second period and it was the Nailers who broke through for the next goal at 14:36 as Webster picked up his second goal of the night on a 5-on-3 power play, pushing the Nailers lead to 5-1.

Later in the second period, the Beast would make it interesting with a 5-on-3 goal of their own. Vallorani finished off a beautiful passing play, roofing a laser of a wrist shot into the top corner, cutting the Wheeling lead to 5-2 heading into the final period.

The Beast fought back hard and peppered the Wheeling net with 19 shots in the third period alone but Maguire slammed the door time and time again.

Wydo netted his third of the night at 14:03 to seemingly put the game out of reach.

But the Beast wouldn’t go down without adding one more goal. Tim Billingsley settled down a loose puck at the blue line and sent a bomb of a slap shot into the top corner, giving Billingsley his fourth goal of the year at 18:53 .

Notes: The Beast finished the game 2-for-5 on the power play and 4-for-6 on the penalty kill. Brampton outshot Wheeling 43-24. Jordan Henry failed to record a point and saw his six-game point streak snapped. With the loss, the Beast’s franchise record winning streak ends at six games. These two teams will do battle again on Friday, February 17 at WesBanco Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35PM .

