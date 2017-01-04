Veteran Goalie Pitton Returns from AHL 

Pitton, a 28-year-old local product, did not appear a game during this call up. He did serve as the backup to IceCaps starting goaltender Charlie Lindgren.

In nine appearances in the crease for the Beast, Pitton has accumulated a 2-4-2 record, a 0.836 save percentage and a 5.00 GAA. He is expected to rejoin the team in time for their trio of games this upcoming weekend.

As a result of this transaction, goaltender Brandon Billie has been released from his contract. He served as Andrew D’Agostini’s backup for last three games of the club’s seven game road trip.